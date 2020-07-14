Delhi University will hold UG, PG final-year exams from 17 August to 8 September in OBE mode, HC told

The Delhi University will conduct the final year UG, PG examinations from 17 August. The examinations will conclude on 8 September.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the University of Delhi informed the Delhi High Court that it "shall conduct the examinations for the final semester/term/year students of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses”, including the School of Open

Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), in the online Open Book Examinations (OBE) mode "remotely".

The report said that the varsity announced the new dates after the high court on 9 July directed it to file an affidavit, detailing the schedule of the final-year undergraduate (UG) examinations.

The exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report by news agency IANS, said that the Delhi University in over 160-page affidavit said that it would be conducting mock tests in two phases so that the students get familiar with the OBE mode.

The first phase of mock tests would be held from 31 July to 4 August, while the second phase would be held from 8 to 12 August.

A report by Careers 360 said that the University in its affidavit saying that for students who will not be able to appear for in the examinations in OBE mode remotely, it has been decided to conduct an additional phase of examinations through online/offline/blended mechanism. This is being done to provide another opportunity to the students, Delhi University said.

According to news agency ANI, the Delhi University had postponed the online examinations of final year students of UG and PG course, which were scheduled to begin from 10 July.

The Careers 360 report said that the university in its affidavit has said that the evaluation of answer sheets will commence from the first week of September and will continue till the first week of October.

The University in its affidavit said that depending upon the number of students appearing for the OBE remotely, it is expected to declare the results for different courses from the first week of October and conclude latest by November end.