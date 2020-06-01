Delhi University issues revised academic calender: summer vacation from 13 to 30 June, academic session for semesters 3 and 5 from 1 August

The Delhi University has released the academic calendar for the 2019-20 session. The new schedule has been announced in accordance with the University Grants Commission’s guidelines on examinations and academic calendar in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

As per the calendar, the summer vacations in DU will be from 13 to 30 June. Theory exams for final semester students will take place between 1 and 31 July.

The new academic session (2020-21) for third and fifth-semester students will commence from 1 August, while that for first semester will begin from 1 September.

The varsity last month put out a tentative datesheet for open book examinations for all semesters. The exam for courses under Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) and the three-year undergraduate programme will be held from 1 July.

The university in May also released tentative schedule prepared by the admissions department for the registration process of the new session. The registration process for admission to UG courses may run from 8 to 30 June. The application will be reopened between 31 July and 9 August for students to fill their marks, if the Class 12 results of various boards are not announced during this period.

DU will put out the first and second cut-off list on 11 and 18 August and it will release the third and fourth cut-off list on 23 and 28 August. The fifth cut-off will possibly be out on 3 September. The varsity will then release a special cut-off list on 8 September.