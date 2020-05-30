Delhi University releases tentative exam datesheet for all semesters; papers slated to begin from 1 July

The Delhi University (DU) has released tentative datesheet for open book examinations for all semesters. Students can check the exam schedule on the official website of the DU.

The exam for courses under Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) will be held from 1 to 11 July. In the CBCS, for students of final-year, the test related to skill enhancement course will take place on 1 July.

BSc Honours final semester exam will commence from 1 July, while BA Honours and BCom Honours sixth semester exams will start from 2 July.

BA Honours fourth semester exams will begin from 1 July. Second semester BA (Hons) exams will be conducted on 7 and 10 July. BSc fourth semester exam will start from 2 July. Exams for students of second year of all courses will take place on 10 and 11 July.

In the three year undergraduate programme, the exams for BA (Hons) students will start from 5 July, while final-year BCom (Hons) exam will commence from 1 July.

Final year BSc (Hons) exams will take place from 2 to 16 July. The exam for fourth semester BA (Hons) students will begin from 2 July. Second Semester exams will be conducted from 1 July to 7 July.

The varsity may start the registration process for admission to various courses on 8 June, as per the tentative schedule prepared by the admissions department.

The registration process will take place from 8 to 30 June for UG courses. According to the tentative schedule for admission to UG courses, five cut-off lists will be released between 11 August and 3 September.