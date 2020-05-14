Delhi University extends deadline for submission of exam forms till 31 May; apply here examportal.duresult.in

The Delhi University (DU) has extended the last date for submission of examination form till 31 May in view of the extension of coronavirus lockdown.

Those who have not filled the form can use this link - https://examportal.duresult.in/StudentPortal/Login.aspx.

Students are advised to contact their respective colleges if they face any problem while filling up the form. In case the issue is not resolved, they may send an email to examination.form@exam.du.ac.in.

They have also mentioned that information related with the conduct of the examination and schedule for the final semester will soon be notified.

The Delhi University last month released the online form for the May-June exams. Earlier, the deadline for filling up the form was 15 May.

The university created the portal for regular and ex-students so that they can fill their tentative forms from the confines of their homes for UG and PG courses.

All students are required to fill up the online examination form even if they have submitted the forms physically in their colleges. Those who have paid the exam fees need not pay again. Students who have not submitted the fees can pay on the college portal online or physically at the college after the coronavirus lockdown is eased.

Colleges have been asked to check and verify the information provided by students in the exam form. They are required to forward the verified forms to the examination branch for issuing admit cards.

The university has also reopened the window for submission of revaluation forms for evaluated answer sheets of semester exams held in November-December 2019.