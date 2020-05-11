COVID-19 Lockdown: Delhi University reopens application for revaluation, rechecking of semester exams; visit exam.du.ac.in

The University of Delhi (DU) has allowed students to submit revaluation forms for evaluated answer sheets of semester exams held in November-December 2019. This is applicable for students who could not submit their form since the university was closed in view of coronavirus lockdown.

For Ability Enhancement Compulsory Course (AECC) and Skill Enhancement Course (SEC), candidates will have to contact their respective colleges. According to a report in NDTV, students can download and take a print out of the Revaluation/Rechecking copies' forms and fill them manually. The University is giving a one-time exception from the requirement of counter signing the form from the Dean/ Head/ Principal of the relevant faculty, department or college.

The last date for submitting the form for revaluation and photocopy of the evaluated answer sheets is 26 May. Revaluation forms can be downloaded using this link: http://exam.du.ac.in/Revaluation.html

They will have to enclose copy of mark sheet and admit card of the semester examination held in November-December 2019. Fees for revaluation form should be deposited online here: http://fee.du.ac.in/index.php/fee/fee-payment-miscellaneous/register

The filled form and required documents should be scanned and mailed to revaluation.branch.105@gmail.com. Under-graduate students of regular colleges which fall under the ambit of south Delhi campus are required to send the documents to revelcell.sdc@gmail.com.

The DU has recently constituted a working group to supervise examination related matters. This working group, among many responsibilities, is also entrusted with the task of reviewing the preparedness of the institution in conducting the exams of 2019-20 session. The working group has been allowed to rope in any expert, if they need, with prior approval of competent authority.

