Delhi University releases online form for May-June exams; last date of submission 15 May; visit examportal.duresult.in to check

Delhi University on Tuesday released the online exam form for the May-June exams. The last date for submission of online forms is 15 May.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in students being unable to fill up forms for the semester-end exams.

DU has created a portal so that regular and ex-students can fill their tentative forms through it from the confines of their homes for UG and PG courses.

The login details students need to access to the portal include university roll number, name and date of birth.

The university has revealed that all information filled by the student and the filled examination form has to be checked and verified by the college. The verified examination forms are to be forwarded to the examination branch for issuing admit cards.

Delhi University subsequently released a clarification where they said all student need to fill up the online examination form even if they have submitted the forms physically in the colleges. Students who have paid the examination fees need not pay again.

Those who are yet to pay the exam fee can pay on the college portal online or physically at the college after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

A few days back the Delhi University vice-chancellor YogeshTyagi had asked the vast alumni network to contribute to COVID-19 relief work.

The VC had added that faculty members have successfully explored virtual classrooms and other digital aids to ensure continuity on the leaching-learning process. He mentioned that they are reviewing preparations for the admissions to the next session as well.

