Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he won’t attend the Niti Aayog meeting over the Centre’s recent ordinance on control of services in the national capital.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said that he won’t be able to attend the Niti Aayog meeting.

“People are asking, if the PM doesn’t abide by the SC, then where will people go for justice? What’s the point of attending the NITI Ayog meeting when cooperative federalism is a joke,” he said.

The ordinance brought recently by the BJP-led central government has taken back the elected Delhi government’s executive control over a bureaucracy that was earlier given to it by the Supreme Court through its verdict on May 11.

The ordinance comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in the national capital to the Delhi government. It states that “there shall be an authority to be known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority to exercise the powers conferred on, and discharge the functions assigned to it”.

The authority shall comprise the chief minister of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as its chairperson, along with the chief secretary and the principal home secretary, who shall be the member secretary to the authority.

The chief minister of AAP-ruled Punjab, Bhagawant Mann, has also declared to boycott the Niti Aayog meeting on Saturday.

With inputs from agencies

