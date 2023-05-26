Services row: Arvind Kejriwal seeks meeting with Rahul Gandhi amid battle with Centre over ordinance
The Centre promulgated an ordinance last week to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.
Amid the controversy Centre’s ordinance on the transfer of bureaucrats in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sought time to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to get the party’s support in the Delhi services ordinance issue.
Kejriwal said that he sought time today to meet Congress president and Rahul Gandhi to seek Cong support in the Parliament against an “undemocratic and unconstitutional” ordinance passed by the BJP-ruled centre.
Kejriwal tweeted: “Sought time this morning to meet Cong President Sh Kharge ji and Sh Rahul Gandhi ji to seek Cong support in Parl against undemocratic n unconstitutional ordinance passed by BJP govt and also to discuss general assault on federal structure and prevailing political situation.”
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 26, 2023
The central government promulgated an ordinance last week to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.
The ordinance comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in the national capital to the Delhi government.
The ordinance states that “there shall be an authority to be known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority to exercise the powers conferred on, and discharge the functions assigned to it”.
The authority shall comprise the chief minister of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as its chairperson, along with the chief secretary and the principal home secretary, who shall be the member secretary to the authority.
