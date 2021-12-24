Delhi Police arrest five men for extortion calls to Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni

The five accused tried to blackmail the minister of crores, claiming they had incriminating videos and other evidence on him linked to the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri

Delhi Police has arrested five persons in connection with extortion calls made to Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni. While four accused were arrested from Noida, another one was held from Seeraspur in the national capital.

The five arrested, as per an NDTV report, are BPO employees, had tried to extort the minister of crores claiming they had incriminating videos and other evidence on him linked to the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

The Union minister's personal assistant had lodged the complaint, saying that Mishra received phone calls from some unidentified people demanding money.

The minister's son Ashish Mishra is accused of running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on 3 October. He has been in jail since his arrest in October.

Ajay Mishra has been feeling the Opposition heat after the Uttar Pradesh SIT report called the Lakhimpur Kheri incident a "pre-planned conspiracy".

The Opposition, including Samajwadi Party, Congress and several others have been vociferously demanding the resignation of Mishra from the Union Cabinet.

The parties created a ruckus in Parliament demanding the sacking of the minister of state for home affairs after the Uttar Pradesh SIT report.

Last week, the Union minister got embroiled in fresh controversy when a video showing him abusing a journalist went viral.

The alleged incident happened when the minister when he was asked by a reporter on the charges of the SIT in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Mishra replied saying - "Dimag kharab hai?" (Are you mad?). In the video, Mishra was also heard saying 'chor' to journalists.

With inputs from agencies

