Delhi Police arrest five men for extortion calls to Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni
The five accused tried to blackmail the minister of crores, claiming they had incriminating videos and other evidence on him linked to the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri
Delhi Police has arrested five persons in connection with extortion calls made to Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni. While four accused were arrested from Noida, another one was held from Seeraspur in the national capital.
The five arrested, as per an NDTV report, are BPO employees, had tried to extort the minister of crores claiming they had incriminating videos and other evidence on him linked to the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.
The Union minister's personal assistant had lodged the complaint, saying that Mishra received phone calls from some unidentified people demanding money.
The minister's son Ashish Mishra is accused of running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on 3 October. He has been in jail since his arrest in October.
Ajay Mishra has been feeling the Opposition heat after the Uttar Pradesh SIT report called the Lakhimpur Kheri incident a "pre-planned conspiracy".
The Opposition, including Samajwadi Party, Congress and several others have been vociferously demanding the resignation of Mishra from the Union Cabinet.
The parties created a ruckus in Parliament demanding the sacking of the minister of state for home affairs after the Uttar Pradesh SIT report.
Last week, the Union minister got embroiled in fresh controversy when a video showing him abusing a journalist went viral.
The alleged incident happened when the minister when he was asked by a reporter on the charges of the SIT in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Mishra replied saying - "Dimag kharab hai?" (Are you mad?). In the video, Mishra was also heard saying 'chor' to journalists.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Sports minister Anurag Thakur introduces anti-doping bill in Lok Sabha
The bill seeks to give NADA powers of 'investigation, levying sanctions for Anti-Doping Rule Violations, the disciplinary procedures to be adopted and the powers of inspection, sample collection and sharing and free flow of information'
Rahul Gandhi has improved, at least he gives adjournment notice now, says Pralhad Joshi
His remarks came after the Congress leader gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident
Rahul Gandhi seeks resignation of Ajay Mishra over Lakhimpur Kheri 'murder'
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as 'a pre-planned conspiracy'