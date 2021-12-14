India

SIT says Lakhimpur Kheri incident a ‘planned conspiracy’, seeks more charges against 13 accused

On 3 October, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after being run over by a convoy of cars, one of them being driven allegedly by Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra

File image of a scene from the violent clashes that erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri after a vehicle in the convoy of a Union Minister ran over farmers protesting at the site. PTI

The killing of farmers at Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, which took place almost three months back, was a "planned conspiracy", a Special Investigation Team has said, in the case in which Union Minister Ajay Mishra's jailed son Ashish Mishra is the main accused.

The SIT has moved court, asking that the 13 accused persons, who have been arrested, including Ashish, be charged with attempt to murder. They have also demanded that other charges — voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons and acts done by several persons — be added to the chargesheet.

Journalists have tweeted what is reportedly a copy of the SIT’s letter to a judge asking for the above.

In the letter, one can read that SIT Investigating Officer Vidyaram Diwakar has written, "The incident was a deliberate act and not of negligence or callousness.”

The SIT has also requested the invocation of the Arms Act against the accused.

On 3 October, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after being run over by a convoy of cars. Ashish Mishra, who owned one of the cars involved in the incident, had been arrested under murder charges.

Other than Ashish Mishra, 12 men have been arrested in the case. The accused, who remain lodged in the district jail, are Luvkush, Sumit Jaiswal, Ashish Pandey, Satyam Tripathi, Shekhar Bharti, Ankit Das, Latif, Sishupal, Nandan Singh, Rinku Rana, Ullas Trivedi, and Dharmendra Banjara.

The Uttar Pradesh government faced a lot of flak and was alleged of shielding the minister's son.

With inputs from agencies

