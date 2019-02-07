Delhi-NCR hit by hailstorm and heavy rain; 18 flights diverted from IGI airport between 6 and 7 pm

Delhi-NCR was hit by heavy rain and a hailstorm on Thursday evening which caused 18 flights to be diverted from Delhi airport between 6 and 7 pm.

According to ANI, 14 domestic flights and four international flights were diverted due to bad weather conditions. Nine were diverted to Jaipur, three flights each were diverted to Lucknow and Amritsar, two to Varanasi and one to Indore.

Visuals from Noida, Sector 82 following a hailstorm and rain in the area. pic.twitter.com/jHXsZod0zM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 7, 2019

Rain and a strong surface wind blew in New Delhi and its surrounding regions, but the air quality remained in the "very poor" category in the national capital on Thursday, which was a slight improvement from Wednesday.

"Overall air quality over Delhi is 'very poor'. Air quality has not improved significantly as rainfall was not sufficient enough and wind speed was also moderate," System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research said.

With inputs from ANI

