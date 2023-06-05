Delhi Murder: Sahil's brutal stabbing left Sakshi's intestine 'hanging out', skull ruptured, reveals autopsy

The post-mortem report of Sakshi, victim of Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy murder case, has revealed that the 16-year-old girl’s internal organs, including the intestine, were left hanging out of her stomach after being brutally stabbed by her alleged boyfriend Sahil Khan.

Sakshi was stabbed atleast 16 times by Sahil on 28 May. He also kicked her and bludgeoned her face with a stone. The 20-year-old then dumped the knife which he used to commit the grisly murder and left for Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh to avoid being caught.

However, Sahil, who worked as a AC and fridge mechanic, was arrested from his aunt’s house in Bulandshahr hours after he stabbed Sakshi to death.

Sakshi murder case: Post-mortem report reveals grisly details

1 – Police received a 16-17 page chargesheet from the hospital detailing the brutal murder of Sakshi

2 – Sahil’s attacks were so severe and brutal that victim’s internal organs, including the intestine came out

3 – Out of the 16 stab wounds in the victim’s body, the maximum were observed from the shoulder to the hip region, a report by ANI quoted police sources as saying

4 – The report revealed that Sahil burgeoned Sakshi’s head with a rock and some bones in head region have also been found with cracks

5 – A number of bones in her body have been found in broken condition. As per the doctors, this is the result of multiple brutal assaults on the victim’s body by the accused

6 – The preliminary findings of the post-mortem report had said that the girl suffered a ruptured skull during the attack.

The knife and shoes that police have recovered from the crime spot have been sent to the forensic lab.

The CCTV clip of the incident showed Sahil purportedly stabbed the minor Hindu girl multiple times with a knife. He continued with his brutality even when she fell on the ground.

Sahil kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head.

The clip all showed people passing by the busy area where the crime took place, watching the events unfold and not intervening.

FIR under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Shahbad Dairy Police Station. According to the section, whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine.

