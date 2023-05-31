Delhi Murder Case: Sahil is ‘criminal-minded, shot a man, member of local gang’

In the latest development, the Delhi police has disclosed that Sahil Khan, the perpetrator responsible for the brutal murder of 16-year-old Sakshi on Sunday night, exhibits a clear inclination towards criminal activities.

Alongside his local accomplices, Sahil has been involved in numerous instances of assaulting individuals over trivial matters. Police sources are currently investigating further into his criminal record.

Reportedly, the authorities are interrogating Sahil about his previous criminal endeavours while he is in police custody. Thus far, he has only admitted to cases of assault, which are currently undergoing verification by the Delhi police.

Sources indicate that the accused has affiliations with a local gang known as the Shri Krishna group.

Additionally, when Sahil was a minor, he had even discharged a firearm at a young man. However, due to his status as a minor at that time, the police were unable to file a case against him.

An anonymous police officer, who is involved in the investigation of the Sakshi murder case, revealed that two years ago, Sahil, residing in JJ Colony D Block, Street Number Five in the Shahbad Dairy area, carried out a similar attack on another individual. Despite surviving the assault with 14 stitched wounds, the victim only managed to file a weak complaint with the police against Sahil.

Following this incident, Sahil and his family vacated their residence in JJ Colony and relocated to Jain Colony.

Regarding the narrative surrounding the “sacred” Hindu thread, during the course of interrogation, Sahil informed the police that his mother had been terminally ill for some time.

As a result, an acquaintance had advised him to wear a kalava (a sacred Hindu thread) on his hand and a Rudraksha garland around his neck for good luck.

Police officers assert that Sahil’s statements are not being fully trusted until they can be independently verified.

