Delhi Murder Case: Sahil is ‘criminal-minded, shot a man, member of local gang’
Additionally, when Sahil was a minor, he had even discharged a firearm at a young man. However, due to his status as a minor at that time, the police were unable to file a case against him
In the latest development, the Delhi police has disclosed that Sahil Khan, the perpetrator responsible for the brutal murder of 16-year-old Sakshi on Sunday night, exhibits a clear inclination towards criminal activities.
Alongside his local accomplices, Sahil has been involved in numerous instances of assaulting individuals over trivial matters. Police sources are currently investigating further into his criminal record.
Reportedly, the authorities are interrogating Sahil about his previous criminal endeavours while he is in police custody. Thus far, he has only admitted to cases of assault, which are currently undergoing verification by the Delhi police.
Related Articles
Sources indicate that the accused has affiliations with a local gang known as the Shri Krishna group.
Additionally, when Sahil was a minor, he had even discharged a firearm at a young man. However, due to his status as a minor at that time, the police were unable to file a case against him.
An anonymous police officer, who is involved in the investigation of the Sakshi murder case, revealed that two years ago, Sahil, residing in JJ Colony D Block, Street Number Five in the Shahbad Dairy area, carried out a similar attack on another individual. Despite surviving the assault with 14 stitched wounds, the victim only managed to file a weak complaint with the police against Sahil.
Following this incident, Sahil and his family vacated their residence in JJ Colony and relocated to Jain Colony.
Regarding the narrative surrounding the “sacred” Hindu thread, during the course of interrogation, Sahil informed the police that his mother had been terminally ill for some time.
As a result, an acquaintance had advised him to wear a kalava (a sacred Hindu thread) on his hand and a Rudraksha garland around his neck for good luck.
Police officers assert that Sahil’s statements are not being fully trusted until they can be independently verified.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Girl had tattoo of another man, threatened Sahil with police complaint: 10 BIG developments in Delhi murder
A 16-year-old was brutally stabbed 20 times and bludgeoned with stone to death by 20-year-old Sahil Sarfaraz in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area
Watch what just happened moments before Sahil brutally killed 16-year-old Sakshi
In the viral video Sahil is seen donning a blue T-shirt and talking to a man dressed in black at the same spot where he later killed the minor Hindu girl
Delhi murder case: 'Criminals don't fear police, law and order is your responsibility,' Kejriwal tells LG
A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, a video of which is being widely shared on social media. The accused Sahil allegedly stabbed her multiple times before bludgeoning her with a stone