Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital, condition now stable
Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on 30 May under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act
Aam Admi Party leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case being probed by the ED, was on Monday admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi after he complained of low oxygen level. His condition is stable, sources said.
Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on 30 May under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
"He was brought from Tihar Jail to GB Pant Hospital first, and then shifted to the LNJP Hopsital. His condition is stable," a source told PTI.
Jain, a minister without portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is being probed by the agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings.
In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of the probe.
