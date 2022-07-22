Delhi liquor policy: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi 'exposes’ Arvind Kejriwal govt, says waivers given without Cabinet nod

Lekhi said that 'firms were given a waiver of Rs 144.36 crore on 14 July 2022 without approval'. Earlier, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the capital's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules

New Delhi: Union minister and New Delhi BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday alleged violations by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the Delhi liquor policy.

Addressing a press conference, Lekhi showed documents saying that they 'exposed' discrepancies by the government in giving waivers to liquor firms.

Lekhi said that "firms were given a waiver of Rs 144.36 crore on 14 July 2022 without the Cabinet's nod."

"In another instance, a company was returned its Rs 30 crore earnest deposit money without following the due procedure," she added.

केजरीवाल जी ये बताएं कि 25 अक्टूबर 2021 को एक्साइज विभाग ने नोटिस दिया था उन कंपनियों को, जिनको शराब के लाइसेंस दिए गए थे। इस मामले में क्या कार्रवाई हुई? 14 जुलाई 2022 को बिना कैबिनेट नोट के जल्दबाजी में 144.36 करोड़ रुपये की छूट उन्हीं कंपनियों को बिना कानून का पालन किए दी गई? pic.twitter.com/MDQbXqGsow — BJP (@BJP4India) July 22, 2022

The BJP added that Kejriwal is answerable to the people over the "scam." Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia heads the Excise department of Delhi government.

Kejriwal hits out at BJP, claims his deputy will be arrested

Defending Sisodia, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that his deputy is "honest". He claimed that Sisodia "would soon be arrested in a fake case."

I know he (Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader) would be arrested soon. I knew this months back. The country has a new system now, they decide who to send to jail & then a made-up case is presented: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/e0vauI3Z1f — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

The Delhi CM had made similar comments about his minister Satyendra Jain who was arrested in a money laundering case.

Delhi govt in soup over liquor policy

Delhi LG VK Saxena has recommended a CBI probe into its Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses, officials told PTI on Friday.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, they said.

A copy of the report was also sent to the Chief Minister, they said.

Apart from this, there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", said the officials.

With inputs from agencies

