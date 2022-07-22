Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that his deputy Manish Sisodia would be soon arrested as the country has a new system to decide who is to be sent to jail after a fake case is presented.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that his deputy Manish Sisodia would be soon arrested as the country has a new system to decide who is to be sent to jail after a fake case is presented.

In an online press briefing, Kejriwal said, "I know he (Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM) would be arrested soon. I knew this months back. The country has a new system now, they decide who to send to jail & then a made-up case is presented,"

I know he (Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader) would be arrested soon. I knew this months back. The country has a new system now, they decide who to send to jail & then a made-up case is presented: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/e0vauI3Z1f — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

His remarks came after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses. Sisodia heads the Excise department of the Delhi government. Kejriwal said the ruling dispensation in the country cannot see AAP rising to a national level and thus they are resorting to such measures. "We're not scared of jails, not scared of the noose. They have made several cases against our people. AAP has been growing since its win in Punjab. They cannot see us rise to a national level thus they are resorting to such measures. But nothing will stop us," he added.

Delhi | We're not scared of jails, not scared of the noose. They have made several cases against our people. AAP has been growing since its win in Punjab. They cannot see us rise to a national level thus they are resorting to such measures. But nothing will stop us: CM Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/eEEDtVnOJ9 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

Kejriwal said that he has known Sisodia for 22 years and he is a "hardcore honest" man.

"I came to know that a case has been sent to the CBI against Manish Sisodia and they are going to arrest him in a few days. It is a completely fake case. There is not even an iota of truth in this case," Kejriwal said.

"This case will not hold in court. Manish is a hardcore honest man and he will walk free," he said.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.

The LG has found "substantive indications" of "financial quid pro quo" at the "top political level" wherein the excise minister "took and got executed major decisions in violation of the statutory provisions" and notified the Excise Policy that had "huge financial implications", according to sources.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.