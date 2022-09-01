Delhi LG VK Saxena says, 'desperate' Arvind Kejriwal taking to 'diversionary tactics, false accusations'

The relations between the two constitutional authorities in Delhi have worsened after LG Saxena in July recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22 by the Arvind Kejriwal government

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, accused of corruption by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, on Thursday broke his silence and hit back at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying he was resorting to “diversionary tactics and false accusations” out of “desperation”.

The relations between the two constitutional authorities in Delhi have worsened after LG Saxena in July recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22 by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

In a tweet, the Delhi LG said: “I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi. But unfortunately Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations.”

He also shared a brief statement on Twitter in which he said he would not be surprised if “more such baseless personal attacks” were made on him and his family in the coming days.

“He (Kejriwal) should know that I will under no circumstances whatsoever be deterred from my constitutional duties. My commitment to improving the lives of the people of Delhi remains unwavering,” Saxena said in the statement.

I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi. But unfortunately Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations. pic.twitter.com/1hsCV6Q4Sg — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 1, 2022

In Delhi Assembly, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak had accused LG Saxena of corruption involving change of demonetised notes in 2016 during his tenure as chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

The AAP has alleged a Rs 1,400 crore scam and demanded a CBI probe against Saxena.

The LG office on Wednesday said that Saxena has decided to initiate legal action against AAP leaders for "false and defamatory" charges levelled on him.

Manish Sisodia hits back at Delhi LG over his remarks against CM Arvind Kejriwal

On Thursday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit back at Saxena over his remarks against Kejriwal and asked him why he is scared of a probe into allegations of corruption against him.

AAP lawmakers slammed Saxena over his remarks against Kejriwal with the party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh asking the LG whether there shouldn't be a "zero tolerance" against his corruption as well.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai too asked the LG why he is afraid of an investigation if he has not done "anything wrong".

"Why are you so afraid of investigation? Looks like matter is too messed up," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi, hitting back at Saxena.

"Since I didn't do anything wrong, I didn't feel scared. A thorough investigation was done against me and nothing was found. My honesty has once again been proved in front of the entire country," the deputy chief minister added.

Sanjay Singh asked Saxena if he had awarded a contract to his daughter without floating any tender during his tenure at the Khadi and Village Industry Commission chief.

"So many tweets against Arvind ji? Are you so scared? Shouldn't there be a zero tolerance against your corruption too?," Singh asked in a tweet in Hindi, reacting to Saxena's post on the microblogging site.

He further said: "People are talking about many of your cases during your tenure at KVIC," he wrote, asking Saxena, "Did you award a contract to your daughter without floating any tender? Does Modi ji know about this?"

AAP MLA Atishi alleged the law and order situation in the national capital was declining and asked Saxena to focus on his "real constitutional duty", instead of enacting drama every day.

"Sir, your Constitutional duty is to protect people of Delhi through Delhi Police rather than doing daily dramas. People are very angry with your daily nautanki. It seems u don't care about murders, rapes and daylight robberies," she tweeted.

"Please focus on your real constitutional duty instead of this drama," she added.

