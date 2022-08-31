Delhi LG VK Saxena trains legal missile on AAP for 'defamatory', 'false' allegations of corruption

Officials from Delhi Lieutenant Governor said that VK Saxena will take legal action against AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Jasmine Shah among others, for highly defamatory and false allegations of corruption by them

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena will take legal action against AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Jasmine Shah among others, for highly defamatory and false allegations of corruption by them, the L-G House officials told on Wednesday. This comes couple of days after the lawmakers of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital alleged in the Assembly that the L-G, in 2016, had pressurised his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore when he was KVIC chairman.

On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs raised slogans and protested into the well of the House, demanding immediate removal of Saxena from the post of Delhi Lt Governor and sought a CBI-ED investigation against him.

AAP MLAs allegation against Delhi L-G VK Saxena

MLA Durgesh Pathak claimed that when Saxena was Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman, demonetisation happened. “A cashier working there has given in writing that he was forced to carry out exchange of notes. It is unfortunate that he was suspended. Those who levelled all dismissed. But we want a probe in this. There is a news report also and there are statements by the affected employees,” he added.

Pathak also accused VK Saxena of misusing his power by investigating the allegations himself and in-turn suspending the cashiers who exposed him.

“Clear cut case of money laundering, there should be an ED investigation into the matter,” demaded Pathak.

What did Durgesh Pathak say in Assembly against Delhi L-G?

“Three days back, I received a file that has since shook me to my core. This file details how a humongous scam unfolded in the KVIC under the patronage of the then chairman, Vinai Kumar Saxena during the brutal demonetisation period,” Pathak told the Delhi Assembly.

He further said that when the whole country was suffering from “cashlessness” LG Saxena, “shamelessly ‘scammed’ this nation of Rs 1,400 crores”.

“Vinai Kumar Saxena, who calls himself the guardian of the people ruthlessly stabbed them in their backs to amass ill-gotten wealth. Given how smooth it was, no one would have got to know about the L-G’s corruption had he not been exposed by his own cashiers,” he said.

Pathak went on to say that two Khadi cashiers, under oath, exposed how the Delhi L-G made them exchange old demonetised currency, not belonging to the organisation regularly. “This money had no connection to Khadi but it was exchanged under this pretence by coercing the cashiers to do it. They stated on record how Khadi wasn’t accepting any old notes after demonetisation but they were made to exchange old notes given by the Chairman, VK Saxena and his men,” he added.

Pathak further revealed cashiers Pradeep Yadav and Sanjeev Kumar went on record, saying that after demonetisation, an illegitimate exchange of 22 lakhs in cash took place from their branch alone. “In this manner, the same scam was conducted through 7,000 branches of Khadi spread across India. The quantum of this corruption crosses beyond 1,400 crores,” the AAP leader said.

“The whole matter was rinsed by the kingpin of this scam, Vinai Kumar Saxena himself. So much so, that when it went to the CBI, the complaint did not even mention his name once. There was no raid, no investigation, no interrogation. There was no action. We have read the Mahabharata, the Ramayana, they teach us that truth always prevails, that truth can’t be defeated. But today, it feels like truth has been put under the carpet by the corrupt,” Pathak said in the Delhi Assembly.

With inputs from agencies

