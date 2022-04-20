Delhi Jahangipuri riots: Arms supplier arrested after brief encounter, has over 60 previous cases in his name

The arrest of arms supplier comes as Delhi police continues to probe other accused apprehended for their alleged involvement in attacking a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday

The arms supplier in Jahangirpuri violence incident in Delhi has been arrested by the police on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer North, Brijender Yadav said that he has been nabbed after a brief encounter.

Police also informed that the arms supplier of the incident has criminal record and there are more than 60 previous cases against him. He has been on the police radar for a while.

Police is now interrogating him and more details will come forward once the probing gains momentum.

The arrest comes as the police continue to probe other accused arrested for their alleged involvement in attacking a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday, 16 April.

On Tuesday, police recovered a pistol from a 28-year-old man who allegedly opened fire on the day of violence in Delhi. "One sophisticated pistol was recovered from Sonu alias Yunus... in connection with Jahangirpuri violence. A case under section 25 Arms Act has been registered," DCP (north-west) Usha Rangnani said.

So far, at least 25 people, including prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - and two juveniles, have been arrested. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, in a briefing, said action will be taken against the guilty irrespective of class, community or religion.

The two prime accused of the Jahangirpuri Hanuman Jayanti violence were sent to police custody and four others have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also slapped the National Security Act (NSA) on five people arrested in connection with the clashes.

Police has intensified surveillance across Delhi and is carrying out drone patrolling as well as intensive rooftop surveillance in sensitive zones.

CNN News18 got the access of the remand copy in which Delhi Police told the court that Ansar, along with his four-five companions, reached the Hanuman Jayanti procession carried out in the area and started fighting with the people.

It had also said that the cops need to find out the source from where these accused got the weapon.

On 16 April, violence was reported in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri after a Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra (procession) was allegedly confronted by a group of people in front of a mosque. Stones were thrown and gunshots were fired.

