New Delhi: The tragic death of a 20-year-old woman after being trapped and dragged under the wheels of a car for 13 kilometres on new year’s eve in the heart of India – Delhi has left the whole nation shocked.

Chilling details of the horrific incident are coming out with each passing hour as police officials are running from pillar to post across the Kanjhawala region where it occurred.

In the latest, the post-mortem report of the girl has ruled out any kind of sexual assault with the deceased girl. Reportedly, the girl died of the injuries sustained due to dragging.

Minutes before the autopsy report came out, a fresh CCTV footage had surfaced which shows what happened right after the car collided with victim’s scooter.

As per the footage, the Baleno car sped right after the head-on collision while the occupants failed to realise that a human is trapped under left-front tyre.

The video also shows victim’s sandals coming out from beneath the car, which confirms the fact the girl was indeed trapped.

So far, the case appears to be a ‘hit and run’, since no evidence yet suggests that the accused men in the car and the woman were known to each other.

However, Delhi police officials claim that they are investigating the matter from all angles, in fact, are on the verge of completing it.

Sagarpreet Hooda, CP (Law and order) said while addressing the media on Tuesday, “We have an eye-witness of the incident as the girl who was riding as pillion with the deceased girl,” he said, adding that she has told police that she fled the spot after the accident instead of reporting it due to the fear that she would get into legal trouble.

“The girl received minor injuries due to which she managed to escape.” He said,

Also Read: Delhi accident case: 20-year-old woman dragged by car for 13 km was with friend on scooty who fled from spot

Police has however not revealed any details about the altercation between the two girls, that could be seen in another CCTV footage captured from out of the OYO hotel they were in, moments before the horrific incident.

Earlier on Monday, Police were given three days’ remand custody of the five men- Manoj Mittal, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan and Mithun – who were in the car when it hit the scooter.

According to the FIR, the car was twice-borrowed. The car involved in the accident belong to Lokesh, a resident of Budh Vihar.

Lokesh told the police that his brother-in-law Ashutosh has borrowed vehicle from him. When police contacted Ashutosh, he said his friends Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna borrowed the car from him at 7 pm on December 31.

Deepak was behind the wheel and Manoj Mittal was sitting on the front passenger seat.

They hit the scooty in Krishan Vihar at 2 am and fled the spot out of fear towards Kanjhawla. They stopped the car near Jonti village on Kanjhawla road and saw the woman beneath the car.

They left her there and went to Ashutosh’s residence to return the car in damaged condition at 5 AM. Amit and Deepak told Ashutosh that they had consumed alcohol, said News 18 report.

Woman’s body was later discovered by a dairy shop owner in completely naked state with hands and legs badly broken and battered.

The incident has sparked not just protests from locals raising the women’s safety issue on Delhi’s roads but also a political war between Aam Aadmi party and the BJP who are blaming each other for the horrific incident.

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, from AAP, in a tweet demanded that “exemplary action” should be taken against the accused, adding that that no leniency should be shown towards them even if they had “high political connections”.

Home Minister Amit Shah did not respond directly respond to the AAP’s criticism, but reportedly spoke to the police commissioner and ordered a swift inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, the girl’s body along with the post-mortem report was handed over to her kin on Tuesday afternoon.

Victim’s uncle told media that they are satisfied with the post mortem report saying there was no sexual assault and are now taking the body to the paternal home of the girl for final rites.

