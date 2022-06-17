Delhi govt, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan scuttling NCPCR raids to rescue kids from child labour: Priyank Kanoongo

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights is celebrating ‘Elimination of Child Labour Week’ by mounting raid and rescue operations at 75 places from 12 June

The sub divisional magistrate and police officials raided an area near Batla House in Delhi after they got reports of child labourers in the area.

The child labourers who were working in that area were freed by the officials.

According to reports, Amanatullah Khan of the Aam Aadmi Party along with some social workers had tried to stop the shops, which had child labourers, from being sealed.

Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), tweeted that MLA Amanatullah tried to to strong-arm the rescue team and that pressure can also be exerted on the families of the rescued children to save the protected criminals.

दिल्ली के बाटला हाउस जामिया नगर में बाल मज़दूरों के रेस्क्यू में SDM व पुलिसकर्मीयों ने बेहद कुशलता का परिचय दिया,विधायक अमानतुल्ला द्वारा रेस्क्यू दल को रोब दिखाने का प्रयास किया गया।

संरक्षित अपराधियों को बचाने हेतु रेस्क्यू किए गए बच्चों के परिवार पर भी दबाव बनाया जा सकता है। — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) June 16, 2022

Kanoongo further said that protection of children from exploitation and child labor is difficult in Delhi when faced with hooliganism.

He added that the Delhi government does not work and when they try, they faced opposition from the Delhi government officials.

The child rights’ body is celebrating ‘Elimination of Child Labour Week’ by mounting raid and rescue operations at 75 places from 12 June.

The rescue operations are being carried out in scrap and automobile markets across the country where children are forced to take up labour.

The NCPCR has developed a draft SOP on the rescue and post-rescue rehabilitation of child labour incorporating all child-related laws. The SOPs have been sent to stakeholders including State Commission, District authorities, Child Welfare Committee and police officials.

While NCPCR already has a link to help rehabilitation for COVID orphans, Kanoongo said that NCPCR has initiated a process to start another link to help rehabilitate children rescued from child labour.

The NCPCR chief said that this week they are concentrating on the automobile sector and would try to rescue as many children from this sector. Thereafter, they will concentrate on another sector and conduct the same rescue operation. Kanoongo denied to reveal any more information about the raid since it may alert the scrap owners, who would remove the children from such places.

