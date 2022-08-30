Delhi Excise Policy Case: Happy I got clean chit, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after CBI finds 'nothing' in bank locker

CBI officials searched the bank locker of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Today's searches came days after the agency carried out raids at his residence amid a row over the excise policy case

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the CBI did not find anything in his bank locker during its searches today. “I am happy that I have got a clean chit,” he said.

“Nothing was found in my bank locker today just like nothing was found at my residence during the CBI raid,” Sisodia said.

“The CBI officials treated us well, and we also cooperated with them. Truth has won,” the Delhi deputy chief minister told the media.

On Tuesday morning, CBI sleuths searched bank locker of Sisodia in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Today’s searches came days after the agency’s team carried out raid at the Delhi Deputy CM’s residence in the national capital amid row over the excise policy case.

Sisodia and his wife were present in the bank during the locker searches today.

Video shared by news agency ANI showed Sisodia standing at the Ghaziabad branch of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) as officials searched his locker.

#WATCH | Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s bank locker located at Punjab National Bank in Vasundhara, Sector-4, Ghaziabad, UP being investigated by CBI, in connection with Delhi excise policy case pic.twitter.com/toMNhW494d — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

On Monday, the AAP leader tweeted in Hindi saying that "nothing will be found" by CBI in his locker.

"Tomorrow, CBI will raid our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on 19 August. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome to CBI. My family and I will fully cooperate in the investigation," the tweet read.

Sisodia, who holds excise portfolio in the Delhi government, is among the 15 accused named in the FIR filed by the CBI in the liquor policy case.

Meanwhile, Delhi Assembly has been witnessing protests and agitations. AAP and BJP MLAs held overnight protests at the House.

BJP lawmakers called for Sisodia's resignation, while AAP leaders asked for probe against Lt. Govenor Vinai Kumar Saxena, accusing Sisodia of corruption.

Last week, Sisodia claimed that he was offered the chief minister's post in return for an offer to split AAP.

With inputs from agencies

