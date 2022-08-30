The CBI officials on Tuesday visited the Punjab National Bank branch in Ghaziabad's Vasundhra to search the locker of Delhi Deputy CM as part of the investigation into the Delhi excise policy scam.

#WATCH | Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s bank locker located at Punjab National Bank in Vasundhara, Sector-4, Ghaziabad, UP being investigated by CBI, in connection with Delhi excise policy case pic.twitter.com/toMNhW494d — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

A team of about five CBI officials reached the PNB branch at Sector 4 Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of the national capital, to execute the search, officials said.

Sisodia, who also reached the bank with his wife, had said on Monday that “nothing will be found” in his locker.

“Tomorrow, the CBI is coming to check our bank locker. They did not find anything during a 14-hour-long raid at my residence on August 19. They won’t find anything in the locker too. The CBI is welcome. My family and I will extend full cooperation in the probe,” the deputy chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi on Monday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

On 19 August, the federal probe agency had raided 31 locations, including Sisodia’s residence, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

Sisodia has been saying he has been made an accused in a false case to stop the march of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

During a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday, the AAP leader had claimed that the BJP-led Centre is acting like a serial killer to eliminate state governments and described the CBI FIR against him as “fake” and based on “mere sources”.

He had also alleged that the agency conducted raids at his residence because the Delhi government’s good work is being praised across the globe.

Meanwhile, the ruling AAP MLAs and opposition legislators from the BJP camped the whole night at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha amid an ongoing war of words between the two parties over allegations of corruption.

While the AAP MLAs are pressing for a probe against Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in a six-year-old case, the BJP leaders demanded the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

