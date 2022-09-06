Delhi Excise Policy Case: Enforcement Directorate raids underway in multiple cities

Central Bureau Of Investigation yesterday denied claims of giving a clean chit to any of the accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids are underway in Delhi and multiple cities in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, and Maharashtra in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Delhi Excise Policy case | Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids underway in Delhi and multiple cities in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab Haryana, Telangana & Maharashtra. Visuals from the residence of businessman Sameer Mahandru in Jor Bagh, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Ysr6gBKvsA — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau Of Investigation(CBI) yesterday denied claims of giving a clean chit to any of the accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

According to the agency, “The Excise policy case is under probe. As such no clean chit has been given to any of the accused. The mischievous AND misleading statement of Manish Sisodia is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing probe in the case.”

CBI also hit out at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and called his statements on the death of the officer named Late Jitendra Kumar ‘mischievous and misleading.

“CBI strongly refutes mischievous and misleading statement by Manish Sisodia. It is clarified that the gentleman officer Late Jitendra Kumar was in no way connected with the investigation of the case,” said the agency.

‘Delhi Police, which is conducting an inquiry into the death has said the officer has not held anyone responsible for his death in his suicide note,” the agency added.

