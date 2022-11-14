Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests AAP's communication in-charge Vijay Nair, businessman Abhishek Boinpally

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) communication in-charge Vijay Nair and a businessman – Abhishek Boinpally – in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe into the Delhi Excise policy that was scraped following corruption allegations, official sources said Monday.

Both Nair and Boinpally are currently in Tihar jail after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested them in the same case.

The ED will produce them before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court and seek the custody of the two.

After getting the custody, the ED will question them both in connection with its ongoing probe into Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Nair, a former CEO of an event management company, has been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to the CBI and had entered into a criminal conspiracy with others, and in furtherance of the conspiracy related to the excise policy of the government of the national capital territory of Delhi (GNCTD) of 2021-2022.

He was arrested on 27 September by the CBI for his alleged role in irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy. An FIR was lodged after Delhi L-G VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe.

The Hyderabad-based Boinpally was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in southern India, according to the CBI.

The CBI said that during its investigation, it was revealed that Boinpally was part of the meetings with the other accused persons in the case, including liquor businessmen, in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The CBI also told a court that Boinpally was part of the conspiracy to launder money along with another accused, liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru, who has already been arrested and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

The ED earlier arrested Sameer Mahendru, promoter of liquor company Indospirit, general manager of ‘liquor’ company Pernod Ricard, Benoy Babu, and P Sarath Chandra Reddy, whole-time director and promoter of Aurobindo Pharma.

The agency has undertaken as many as 169 search operations in this case so far.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as an accused among others.

The CBI had raided the premises of Sisodia and some Delhi government bureaucrats after filing the case.

