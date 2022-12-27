New Delhi: Delhi reeled under the cold wave and foggy conditions on Tuesday morning, causing disruption of normal life.

The minimum temperature in the National Capital was recorded at 5.6 degrees Celsius this morning. Hill station Nainital, in comparison, reported a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog was observed as cold wave continues in Delhi, with a minimum temperature recorded at 7 degrees Celcius. Pictures from DND and Bara pulla. pic.twitter.com/CYvIsIq9FQ — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Cold waves lowered the visibility to just 50 metres in the national capital, affecting road traffic and train movement. Delhi clocked a top wind speed of 15 kilometers per hour (kmph) on Monday. Winds gusting up to 16 kmph are likely on Tuesday.

Fifteen trains to and from Delhi were reported running late, while two were rescheduled, a Railways spokesperson said.

‘Flights not equipped for low visibility operations may be impacted as landings and takeoffs continue,’Delhi airport authorities warned in an early morning update. The authorities have advised passengers to get in touch with their service providers for updated information on flight schedule.

Flights run delayed amid foggy conditions and poor visibility. In the wake of the same, India’s leading airline and a Star Alliance member, Air India announced on Saturday about its “FogCare” initiative to mitigate the impact of disruptions due to fog on passengers.

This initiative, which will initially be launched for flights departing from and arriving at IGI airport, New Delhi, aims to take care of unforeseen circumstances such as delays and cancellations of flights amid thick fog that engulfs northern India during the winter season.

Notably, the Delhi Government has launched the Winter Action Plan for homeless people in the national capital in order to protect them from weather adversities.

Recently, a vehicle in the convoy of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met with an accident in Dhandhoor village due to heavy fog while headed to Sirsa from Hisar on 20 December.

Several vehicles on the Greater Noida Eastern Peripheral Highway (EPH) were also reported to have been involved in an accident on 19 December, with dense fog suspected to be the cause.

With inputs from agencies

