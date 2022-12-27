Delhi's temperature breaks Dharamshala, Dehradun's record

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday was colder than Dharamshala and Dehradun as cold wave continued in the national capital.

On Monday, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s official observatory, was recorded at 15.6 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal, while the minimum was 5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

The temperature in Dharamshala was 18 degrees and 5.4 degrees Celsius, while that in Dehradun was 23.2 degrees and 7.8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi shivered under a “severe” cold day on Monday, when the maximum temperature dropped 10 notches below normal at some places.

On Tuesday, Safdarjung logged a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius — a notch below normal. The maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 16 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cold day, severe cold day conditions in Delhi on Monday.

Meteorologists attributed the sharp drop in day temperatures to frigid north westerly winds barrelling through the plains and reduced sunshine due to foggy weather.

According to the IMD, “very dense” fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is “dense”, 201 and 500 “moderate”, and 501 and 1,000 “shallow”.

The weather department had also predicted dense to very dense fog in Delhi and nearby regions.

“Due to prevailing light wind and high moisture in lower tropospheric levels, Dense to Very Dense Fog very likely to continue over some parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and West Rajasthan during the next 48 hours,” the IMD said on Monday.

Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius while most parts of northern India, witnessed temperatures in a range between 3 degrees Celsius to 7 degrees Celsius, said IMD on Monday.

Delhi clocked a top wind speed of 15 kilometers per hour (kmph) on Monday. Winds gusting up to 16 kmph are likely on Tuesday.

A “severe” cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

With inputs from agencies

