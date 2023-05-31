'Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal knows if he doesn't get control of vigilance department, he will be sent to jail for 8-10 yrs'

Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said on Wednesday that he will support the ordinance against the Delhi government that was promulgated by the centre recently to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Dikshit stated that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is well aware that he will be jailed for at least 8–10 years if he does not gain control over the vigilance department.

The centre had issued an ordinance a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in the national capital to the Delhi government.

“I support the ordinance against the Delhi government. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is very well aware that if he does not get control of the vigilance department, he will be sent to jail for at least 8-10 years,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet his Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts to drum up support in opposing the central ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.

“Will be meeting Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin in Chennai tomorrow (June 1) to seek DMK’s support against Centre’s unconstitutional-undemocratic ‘Anti-Delhi’ Ordinance,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

“Day after tomorrow, June 2, I will meet Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi. Will seek his support against the ordinance promulgated by Modi government against the people of Delhi,” he said in another tweet.

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government had called a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The Centre will have to bring a bill in Parliament to replace the ordinance within six months of its promulgation. Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the top court’s May 11 verdict.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief leader Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have so far extended their support to the AAP.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar as well as his deputy Tejaswi Yadav and RJD leader have also supported Kejriwal in the matter.

The AAP national convenor has requested for time to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to seek their support against the ordinance.

With inputs from agencies

