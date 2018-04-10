Delhi Akali Dal protests outside Congress' Akbar Road office; demands Sajjan Kumar's, Jagdish Tytler's ouster

Delhi Akali Dal president Manjeet Singh was detained by the police during the protests by Sikh groups outside the Congress office, media reports said.

The protesters hung effigies of Rahul Gandhi and Jagdish Tytler from trees demanding the removal of Sajjan Kumar and Tytler from the party for their alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, CNN-News 18 reported.

#NewsAlert -- Delhi Akali Dal President Manjeet Singh detained by police for protesting outside Congress office pic.twitter.com/W8noB8pHpn — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 10, 2018

According to PTI, police stopped the protesters from reaching the All India Congress Committee headquarters on Akbar Road. The protesters raised slogans and scaled barricades, even as police tried to push them back.

"We are demanding Congress president Rahul remove Kumar and Tytler from the party for their role in anti-Sikh riots," said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, general secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee and a BJP MLA.

Congress should now clear its stand over Kumar and Tytler, who are accused in the anti-Sikh riots and were present at the party's hunger strike at Rajghat on Monday, Sirsa said. The Akali Dal had said on 5 April that they have a sting operation incriminating Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

On 9 April, Tytler was allegedly told by Congress' Delhi chief Ajay Maken to leave the venue minutes after he was found sitting on the dais at Delhi's Rajghat. Tytler, however, denied the reports saying, "I was not told to leave."

With inputs from PTI