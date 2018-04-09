Jagdish Tytler told to leave Congress' hunger strike at Delhi's Rajghat; Rahul Gandhi expected to arrive soon

Even as preparations went on full swing in Delhi's Rajghat to host Rahul Gandhi-led anti-government hunger strike, high drama ensued on Monday at the venue after Congress leader and 1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytler left within 15 minutes after arriving at the venue.

Tytler was allegedly told by Congress' Delhi chief Ajay Maken to leave the venue minutes after he was found sitting at the dais, which Gandhi was expected to share in a few minutes, CNN-News18 said.

Tytler, however, denied the reports saying, "I was not told to leave."

The incident, reportedly, took place soon after Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, also an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case was allegedly told to leave the venue as well. Reports claimed that Congress didn't want to attract any undue attention during the hunger strike, and therefore, the two Congress leaders were told to leave the venue.

Congress party units across India are all geared up to observe a fast today to protest against the NDA government at the Centre and to promote peace and harmony.

Atrocities against Dalits, adivasis, & minorities are rising under the Modi Govt. Congress Party units across India will be observing a fast today to protest against this & to promote harmony amongst various sections of society. #CongressForPeaceAndHarmony — Congress (@INCIndia) April 9, 2018

The party had announced its plans to hold the fast last week, citing several issues such as the Supreme Court order diluting SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the washed Budget Session in the Parliament while accusing the NDA government of not allowing any discussion on any of these issues at the Parliament.

Apart from Delhi's Rajghat, similar fasts are being organised by Congress units in Maharashtra as well. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee shared a list of leaders across the state, who will hold a hunger strike.