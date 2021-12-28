The surge in Omicron infections and COVID cases in the past two days have forced the Delhi government to sound a 'yellow alert' in the capital

Just hours after the imposition of a set of restrictions under the 'Yellow Alert', Delhi registered 496 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest since 4 June. The positivity rate stands at 0.89 per cent - the highest since 31 May.

The city has also recorded one death, and 172 recoveries in a day. The number of active cases stand at 1,612 in the National Capital now. Total positive cases have risen to 14,44,179, while the toll stands at 25,107.

The surge in Omicron infections and COVID cases in the past two days have forced the Delhi government to sound a 'yellow alert' in the capital.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the decision, saying that the the government is now well prepared to deal with rise in cases. "We are 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with the rise in COVID-19 cases," Kejriwal said.

The 'yellow alert' has been sounded as the total number of cases of new Omicron variant of COVID-19 recorded in the national capital mounted to 165.

Under the new restrictions, Schools, colleges and educational institutions, cinema halls and gyms will be shut and malls and shops will open on an odd-even basis within fixed hours. Delhi Metro will run with 50 percent seating capacity. Night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am has already started.

Delhi on Monday recorded 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to the data.

On Tuesday, cases rose to 496 while the positivity rate went up to 0.89 per cent. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi rose to 25,107, said the data.

The cumulative case tally rose to 14,44,179. On Sunday, Delhi recorded 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent and one fatality, according to official figures. On Saturday and on Friday, the daily case counts were 249 and 180 respectively.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.