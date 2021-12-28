Yellow alert issued in Delhi amid rising COVID-19 cases: Schools and cinemas to shut, public transport to run at 50% seating capacity

The restrictions come following Delhi's biggest single-day spike in infections in six months on Monday, with 331 new cases

A rise in COVID-19 cases amid a surge in Omicron infections, forced the Delhi government to sound a 'yellow alert' in the national capital.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the decision of the yellow alert and said that they were prepared to deal with rise in cases. "We are 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with the rise in COVID-19 cases," Arvind Kejriwal said.

The 'yellow alert' has been sounded as the total number of cases of new Omicron variant of COVID-19 recorded in the national capital mounted to 165.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 331 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise since 9 June and one death, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Delhi's first case of the Omicron variant — a 37-year-old man from Ranchi — was detected on 5 December. He has been subsequntly discharged.

The total number of cases of new Omicron variant of COVID-19 recorded in the national capital has mounted to 165, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Amid the Omicron scare, Delhi recorded 331 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9 and one death, on Monday, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Amid a jump in Omicron cases reported in Delhi, doctors have warned that people should avoid all kinds of gatherings as this is a highly transmissible variant, and follow Covid-appropriate behaviours, else the situation may worsen.

So, what will remain open, what will be closed during 'yellow' alert?

Night curfew will be implemented from 10 pm to 5 am

Restaurants will function with 50 percent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm.

Bars to stay open with 50 percent capacity from 12 noon to 10 pm

Shops and malls with non-essential services or goods will be open from 10 am to 8 pm under the odd-even rule.

Construction work to continue, industries to remain open

Cinema halls and multiplexes to be shut. Banquet halls, auditorium to be closed.

Hotels may function but banquets and conference halls of hotels will have to be shut down.

Salons and beauty parlors can remain open but spas, gyms, yoga institutes and entertainment parks will be closed. However, public parks will remain open.

Delhi Metro will run with 50 percent seating capacity and passengers will not be allowed to travel standing up.

Buses going from one state to another will run with 50 percent seating capacity.

Only two passengers to travel in autos, e-rickshaws, and taxis.

Sports complexes, stadiums and swimming pools to remain closed, but national or international sports can be organised

Social gatherings and political, religious, festival and entertainment-related activities to be banned. Only 20 people will be allowed to attend wedding ceremonies and funerals.

Schools, colleges, educational institutions, and coaching institutes to remain closed

-- With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.