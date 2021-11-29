Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami checks ongoing preparations ahead of Narendra Modi's visit on 4 Dec

The prime minister will hold a rally in the city and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 26,000 crore and inaugurate projects worth Rs 4,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on 4 December and address a rally, besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 30,000 crore.

It will be Modi's third visit to the poll-bound Uttarakhand in three months.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who visited the rally venue, Parade Ground, here on Monday to assess the preparations, said the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 26,000 crore and inaugurate projects worth Rs 4,000 crore.

He said party workers are extremely enthusiastic about the prime minister's proposed visit, with meetings being held at the district and ward levels to assess the preparations for the rally.

BJP national president JP Nadda had also reviewed the preparations for the rally a couple of days back, he said.

Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, Pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik, IG Intelligence Sanjay Gunjyal, District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar and SSP Janmejay Khanduri accompanied Dhami to the Parade Ground.

Earlier, Modi visited Rishikesh on 4 October to inaugurate an oxygen plant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and visited Kedarnath on 5 November to unveil the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

Assembly polls in Uttarakhand are due early next year.

With input from PTI

