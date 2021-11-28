Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Dehradun on 4 Dec, says Pushkar Singh Dhami
The chief minister of Uttarakhand said the prime minister will be in the state to both unveil and lay the foundation stones for various projects
New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun on 4 December ahead of Assembly polls in the state next year.
Dhami was talking to the media after the conclusion of his meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda at his Delhi residence.
When questioned about the meeting, Dhami sad that the party president had reviewed the preparations for the upcoming polls in the state.
The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are scheduled for early next year.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Centre extends tenure of home, defence, IB, RAW chiefs up to five years; Opposition cries foul
The ordinances assume significance as the extended tenure of incumbent ED chief S K Mishra ends on Wednesday
Restore Article 370, address Kashmir issue if you want to 'keep' J&K: Mehbooba to Centre
Addressing a public rally at Neel village of Banihal, the PDP chief said they want ‘Mahatma Gandhi's India’ and their identity and honour which was given to them by the Indian Constitution
Sidhu threatens CM Channi's govt with hunger strike over desecration case and drug menace report
The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president announced that if the Punjab government does not take action, he would keep raising his voice