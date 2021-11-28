India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Dehradun on 4 Dec, says Pushkar Singh Dhami

The chief minister of Uttarakhand said the prime minister will be in the state to both unveil and lay the foundation stones for various projects

Asian News International November 28, 2021 08:46:22 IST
File image of PM Narendra Modi. ANI

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun on 4 December ahead of Assembly polls in the state next year.

Dhami was talking to the media after the conclusion of his meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda at his Delhi residence.

 "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun on 4 December. During his visit, a lot of works that have been concluded will be unveiled and the works and foundation will be laid down for new works as well. There will be a huge public meeting too for which we are expecting a massive crowd given the prime minister's fondness for Uttarakhand, his connection with the state," he said.

When questioned about the meeting, Dhami sad that the party president had reviewed the preparations for the upcoming polls in the state.

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are scheduled for early next year.

Updated Date: November 28, 2021 08:46:22 IST

