Defence ministry clears proposal for GSAT-7C satellite for IAF: A look at other military satellites in India

The GSAT-7C, which will be launched in another two-three years, will enhance the Indian Air Force's global operations and network-centric warfare capabilities

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday approved a proposal to procure a GSAT-7C satellite and related equipment for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at a cost of Rs 2,236 crore. The decision to clear the procurement was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In a statement, the defence ministry said that the induction of the GSAT-7C satellite and ground hubs for software-defined radios (SDRs) will enhance the ability of our armed forces to communicate beyond Line of Sight among one another in all circumstances in a secure mode.

Here’s a look at some of the other Indian military satellites.

GSAT 7A

Launched on 19 December 2018, this is a dedicated communication satellite for the Indian Air Force and Indian Army. The satellite helped in expanding the communication capabilities of the IAF in many ways.Firstly, it allows cross-connectivity between different ground radar stations, airbases and Airborne early warning and control (AWACS) aircraft like the Beriev A-50 Phalcon and DRDO AEW&CS. It also gave a big push to drone operations in the Indian military by helping the Navy reduce its reliance on ground-based control stations and switch to satellite-controlled unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Cartosat-2E satellite

Known as 'the eye in the sky', the Cartosat-2E satellite was designed to collect high-resolution, large scale imagery. Launched by ISRO in 2017, the satellite provides India with an edge in warfare with clearer images -- it can accurately spot objects within a square of 0.6 metres by 0.6 metres. However, the Cartosat-2E isn't a dedicated military satellite and is also used for urban planning, infrastructure development and traffic management.

Electromagnetic Intelligence Satellite (EMISAT)

The Indian Space Research Organisation gave India's military a huge boost when it launched the Defence Research Development Organisation-designed Electronic Intelligence Satellite, EMISAT, on 1 April 2019. EMISAT detects electronic signals on ground, especially hidden enemy radars. This capacity will help India in surgical warfare. EMISAT is primarily based on the famous Israeli spy satellite called SARAL (Satellite with Argo and Altika) and conduct sharp electronic surveillance across the length and breadth of India. It has been developed under DRDO’s project Kautilya which aims to boost India’s space surveillance capacity. The satellite can detect and gather electronic intelligence from enemy radar across the borders as it circles the globe roughly pole to pole every 90 minutes.

RISAT 2BR1

Part of India's RISAT series of SAR imaging satellites, the RISAT-2BR1 was launched on 11 December 2019 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. It is an Indian radar reconnaissance satellite, giving India the capability to accurately identify two objects separated by just 35 cm.

Hyper spectral Imaging satellite (HySIS)

HySIS, launched on 29 November 2018, provides the country with hyperspectral imaging of agriculture, forestry, coastal zones, and inland waterways. Its data is also accessible to defence forces.

Microsat-R Satellite

A dedicated military satellite for the Indian Armed Forces, it was launched on 24 January 2019. The 760 kg imaging satellite was launched using PSLV C-44 rocket. It later served as a target during India's anti-satellite weapon experiment, Mission Shakti. With Mission Shakti, India became the fourth country in the world — behind the United States, Russia and China — to have an anti-satellite weapon.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.