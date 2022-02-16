Deep Sidhu passes away in car accident: Punjabi actor rose to fame for his involvement in Red Fort violence

Out on bail in the Republic Day violence, Deep Sidhu passed away in an accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway that bypasses Delhi

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu passed away in a road accident on Tuesday while he was on his way to Bathinda from Delhi.

News agency ANI had Haryana Police officials quoted as saying that the accident took place on Western Peripheral Expressway near Pipli Toll plaza. The authorities said the actor had rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway.

Following his demise, politicians across the spectrum expressed their shock and condoled over his loss. Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, Deep Sidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans."

Aam Aadmi Party chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Bhagwant Mann also expressed grief on Deep Sidhu's tragic accident through a tweet.

Model, lawyer, actor

Deep Sidhu, born on 2 April 1984, was born in Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab. According to reported information, Sidhu studied law, but briefly took to modelling, participating in the Kingfisher Model Hunt and Grasim Mr India contest, and winning in a few categories. He walked the ramp for designers Hemant Trivedi and Rohit Gandhi.

Not enjoying his modelling stint, he went back to law and worked with several firms such as Sahara India Parivar and Balaji Telefilms. He also opened his own law firm, Lex Legal, which handled clients such as Vijeta Films, Red Chillies, PVR Pictures, Colours and Sony Pictures.

His real passion was acting and his debut film was Ramta Jogi (2015), produced by Dharmendra. A moderately successful Punjabi movie, Jora 10 Numbaria, followed. The movie did great things for his popularity in which he played a righteous gangster wronged by the system.

Part of farmers’ movement

Sidhu’s popularity soared after his English-speaking videos in support of the farmers’ agitation on social media went viral.

He played a key role in mobilising the youth. According to The Quint, he was a leading part of the Shambhu Morcha or the sit-in protest at the Shambhu Barrier between Punjab and Haryana.

Following the Republic Day violence in 2021, he was arrested after being accused of being the key conspirator of the violence.

The authorities also accused him of fuelling chaos at Red Fort. He was arrested on 9 February, 2021, but was later released on bail on 17 April after remaining in police custody for 70 days.

As per an IndiaToday report, the Delhi Police in May 2021 filed a 3,000-page chargesheet against Deep Sidhu in the Red Fort violence case.

Politics for Sidhu?

In his speeches and videos, Sidhu often spoke about federalism and the rights of minorities in India.

In September 2021, he had also formed an organisation titled 'Waris Punjab De' to fight for the federal rights of the states.

While he didn’t make an entry into the political field, he often campaigned for other leaders.

In 2019, he had campaigned for actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol in the general elections.

Before his demise, he was also seen campaigning for Shiromani Akali Dal {Amritsar} chief Simranjit Singh Mann addressing a number of public meetings in Amargarh, from where Mann is contesting.

