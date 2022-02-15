Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in Red For violence, dies in road accident near Sonipat
Police said the actor rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway
Sonipat (Haryana): Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu passed away in a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana on Tuesday.
According to Haryana Police, the accident took place on Western Peripheral Expressway near Pipli Toll plaza.
Sidhu, who was arrested in February last year in the Red Fort violence case, was granted bail in April.
Police said the actor rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Mamata Banerjee says 'Delhi chalo' amid efforts to unite regional parties against BJP
In the backdrop of efforts by her to unite regional parties to take on the BJP, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said their target was Delhi and the Red Fort, and asserted that the saffron party will never succeed in efforts to win West Bengal.
Red Fort violence: Delhi Court grants bail to Deep Sidhu, rejects police argument that actor a flight risk
The court noted that the accused was in custody since 9 February, 2021, with 14 days of remand in police custody. It said that a police plea for further incarceration for the sole purpose of voice sampling was not justifiable
Red Fort row: Mamata Banerjee slams Centre, calls govt's move 'sad and dark day' in India's history
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday came down heavily on the Center for leasing out the the historic Red Fort in New Delhi