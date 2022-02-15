Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in Red For violence, dies in road accident near Sonipat

Police said the actor rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway

Sonipat (Haryana): Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu passed away in a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana on Tuesday.

According to Haryana Police, the accident took place on Western Peripheral Expressway near Pipli Toll plaza.

Sidhu, who was arrested in February last year in the Red Fort violence case, was granted bail in April.

Police said the actor rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway.

