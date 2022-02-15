Sports

Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in Red For violence, dies in road accident near Sonipat

Police said the actor rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway

Asian News International February 15, 2022 22:52:20 IST
Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in Red For violence, dies in road accident near Sonipat

File image of Deep Sidhu. ANI

Sonipat (Haryana): Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu passed away in a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana on Tuesday.

According to Haryana Police, the accident took place on Western Peripheral Expressway near Pipli Toll plaza.
Sidhu, who was arrested in February last year in the Red Fort violence case, was granted bail in April.

Police said the actor rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 15, 2022 22:52:20 IST

TAGS:

also read

Mamata Banerjee says 'Delhi chalo' amid efforts to unite regional parties against BJP
Politics

Mamata Banerjee says 'Delhi chalo' amid efforts to unite regional parties against BJP

In the backdrop of efforts by her to unite regional parties to take on the BJP, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said their target was Delhi and the Red Fort, and asserted that the saffron party will never succeed in efforts to win West Bengal.

Red Fort violence: Delhi Court grants bail to Deep Sidhu, rejects police argument that actor a flight risk
India

Red Fort violence: Delhi Court grants bail to Deep Sidhu, rejects police argument that actor a flight risk

The court noted that the accused was in custody since 9 February, 2021, with 14 days of remand in police custody. It said that a police plea for further incarceration for the sole purpose of voice sampling was not justifiable

Red Fort row: Mamata Banerjee slams Centre, calls govt's move 'sad and dark day' in India's history
India

Red Fort row: Mamata Banerjee slams Centre, calls govt's move 'sad and dark day' in India's history

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday came down heavily on the Center for leasing out the the historic Red Fort in New Delhi