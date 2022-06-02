DCW issues summons to MCD Commissioner after finding girl students defecating in open in MCD schools

The Commission had instituted an enquiry on the condition of safety and security of girls in primary schools in Delhi and had visited four primary schools of MCD in May 2022 in this regard

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women has issued summons to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Commissioner after it found out that girl students in the MCD schools were forced to defecate in the open.

The Commission had instituted an enquiry on the condition of safety and security of girls in primary schools in Delhi and had visited four primary schools of MCD in May 2022 in this regard, read a statement. Toilets were found to be locked in one school and girls were forced to defecate in the open, as per the statement.

It was observed that one of the school buildings housing 800 children was declared unfit for usage by MCD itself as the ceiling of the school was damaged. Used drugs and alcohol bottles were recovered from the grounds of one of the schools.

As per the commission's finding, CCTV and security guards were not available in the schools. Most of the issues raised by the Commission posed a direct threat to the life and liberty of the students and needed urgent action. The team inspected the school buildings as well as interacted with students, teachers, and other staff of the school, as per the statement.

MCD has requested the Commission for two months time to submit its reply and has cited the recent unification of the three MCDs as a reason for the delay.

DCW Chairperson has summoned the MCD Commissioner to be present before the Commission on 9 June with an action taken report on the matter along with the relevant files and documents in the matter.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, "It is shocking that instead of prompt action on our critical findings, MCD has chosen to turn a blind eye to the safety and security of primary students. The sheer apathy of MCD officials has led to lakhs of lives being at stake and it has now sought another two months' time to reply to the Commission."

"There can be no excuse for further mismanagement and negligence and we will not allow MCD to go scot-free. I have issued summons to MCD Commissioner to appear before the Commission and provide an action taken report within a week," she added.

