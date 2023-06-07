WATCH: Man forcibly takes 'phere' after abducting woman; DCW chief REACTS

A distressing incident captured on video in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district has sparked widespread concern. The footage shows a woman in distress, crying out for help while a man forcefully performs a marriage ritual by holding her against her will.

Swati Maliwal, Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), reacted to the video by tagging Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and demanding action against the perpetrator.

In her tweet, Maliwal wrote, “This video is being told by the media of Jaisalmer. According to reports, a girl was kidnapped in public and forced to marry her by lighting a fire in a barren desert. This is a very shocking and frightening incident. Yes, investigate the matter and take action.”

Following Maliwal’s tweet, the Jaisalmer police responded. They stated that a case has been registered at the Mohangarh Police Station in Jaisalmer, and the main individual seen in the video has been arrested. Efforts are underway to apprehend the others involved.

According to the victim’s family, the 23-year-old woman was abducted and forcibly subjected to a marriage ceremony by the man shown in the video, just days before her scheduled wedding with another man.

The six-second video clip, although blurred, shows the woman being held in the man’s arms as he forcefully carries out what appears to be a wedding ritual, reminiscent of the Hindu tradition of ‘pheras,’ where couples take rounds around a fire. Throughout the video, the woman’s cries can be heard as the supposed marriage takes place, with a few other individuals present, including a woman and a man recording the incident.

BJP’s Rajyavardhan Rathore criticised the Rajasthan government. He condemned the incident, referring to it as a result of the “Jungle Raj” prevailing under the Congress’ misrule. Rathore questioned the lack of police intervention and arrests in such cases, expressing shame over these incidents occurring under the protection of those in power. He demanded control over such occurrences and expressed concern for the safety of sisters and daughters living in fear.

With inputs from agencies

