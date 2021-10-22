Days after Singhu border lynching, man assaulted at farmers' protest site; cops arrest Nihang member

As per the cops, the victim was attacked after he refused to give a free chicken to a man dressed as a Nihang

Days after a man was allegedly killed at Delhi's Singhu border, another man was attacked at the farmers' protest site on Thursday by a man dressed like a Nihang.

It has been reported that the man from the Nihang community has been arrested.

In videos circulating on social media, the alleged victim — identified as Manoj Paswan — recounts the ordeal he suffered.

Paswan, in the video, says he was transporting chicken from a poultry farm when a man stopped him at the Singhu border protest site and demanded he gave him a chicken.

He claims that he was beaten up with a weapon that looked like an axe for refusing to comply.

Paswan claimed in the video that he told his attacker that he could go to the poultry farm situated close by and buy it from there. "I even showed him the invoice slip as proof but just as I took it out from my pocket he noticed that I also had beedi, a type of thin hand-rolled cigarette, in my pocket which infuriated him and he attacked me," he was quoted as saying by an NDTV report.

DSP Rao Virendra Singh, as per an India Today report, said that the man dressed as a Nihang, broke Paswan's leg.

He also added that the accused, identified as Naveen, has been detained and taken for questioning.

This incident comes after the mutilated body of one Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit man from Punjab’s Tarn Taran, was found at the Singhu border on 15 October. A group of Nihang Sikhs admitted to the crime and said it was punishment for allegedly committing 'sacrilege'.

Three Nihangs have been arrested for the crime.

Meanwhile, the family of Lakhbir Singh has demanded for justice in the case and said that they were shocked about the allegations of him desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib.

"He was a god-fearing man who could not never think of desecrating a holy book... Whenever he used to go to a Gurdwara, he would pray for the well-being of his family and the society, said Jaspreet Kaur, wife of the victim.

She added that Lakhbir Singh "had a deep respect for the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

She also had said that even if it is assumed for a moment that Lakhbir had done something wrong, those who killed him in such a barbaric manner should have given him time to prove his innocence, or they could have handed him over to the police.

