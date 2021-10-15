At Singhu protest site, dead man with wrist cut off found tied to barricade; SKM blames Nihangs for murder

Police has said that the identity of the deceased has not been confirmed and neither have the accused been identified. An FIR has been registered in the case

The body of an unidentified man with one of his wrists chopped off was found near the farmers' protest site at Kundli in Haryana's Sonipat district on Friday, police said.

According to officials, the deceased, Lakhbir Singh, was stated to be a labourer from Punjab's Tarn Taran and was aged around 35 years. The police said that the body was found tied to a metal barricade near a stage put up by the farmers protesting against three agriculture laws of the Centre at the site for over 10 months.

The farmers' protest site is located close to the Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu.

"The Kundli police station received information at 5 am that a body was found near the farmers' protest site," a Sonipat police official said.

A Sonipat police official said the deceased was found wearing only a pair of shorts.

At about 5 am today, a body was found hanging with hands, legs chopped at the spot where farmers' protest is underway (Kundli, Sonipat). No info on who's responsible, FIR lodged against an unknown person. Viral video is a matter of probe, rumours will linger: DSP Hansraj pic.twitter.com/IfWhC2wW4l — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

"A police inspector reached the site with a team and found that the man's body only had his undergarment on and his hands and legs were chopped off. He was hanged to a police barricade. People present there were questioned but nothing was revealed about who is responsible for this. The probe is on," he added.

The police have taken custody of the dead body and taken it to a government hospital in Sonipat. Currently, it has been kept in the mortuary room. An FIR has been registered in the case.

As per reported information, the Nihangs, the warrior Sikh group, are being blamed for the ghastly murder.

As per NDTV, a video has emerged showing a group of Nihangs standing over the man — after his wrist has been cut off and he lies bleeding on the ground, his eyes glazed over in shock and pain.

The Nihangs, some of whom are carrying spears and stand surrounding his body, can be heard demanding the man tell them his name and native village. None of the men in the video make any move to help the man or attend to the horrific wound.

In another video, a man claims that around 3 am, the victim was spotted near the Gurdwara sahib at the protest site by a volunteer. He can purportedly be heard saying: “The unidentified man was trying to pick up the Guru Granth Sahib. A volunteer spotted him. We got hold of him and asked him who had sent him. We broke his leg and chopped off his hand. He has been tied here now. Whoever has sent him can come here now. We will kill him. He has disrespected the holy book. Police can conduct their own investigation.” The victim can be seen tied up next to him.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions leading the agitation against the three new farm laws, alleged that Nihangs were responsible for the murder. The farmers' body said that it was ready to cooperate with the Haryana government for action against culprits.

A Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal has alleged, "Nihangs are behind the incident. They have accepted it."

Who said what on the incident

The incident has elicited strong outrage. BJP leader Amit Malviya, for instance, has blamed Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav for the “gory murder” incident.

Taking to Twitter, BJP's in-charge of national information and technology department, wrote:

Had Rakesh Tikait not justified mob lynching in Lakhimpur, with Yogendra Yadav, sitting next to him, maintaining sanctimonious silence, the gory murder of a youth at Kundali border would not have happened. Anarchists behind these protests in the name of famers need to be exposed. https://t.co/YkchLIQxgY — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 15, 2021

Past Precedence

Last year, a group of Nihangs allegedly chopped off the hand of a police officer in Patiala after he sought that they produce movement passes for travelling during the COVID-19 lockdown.

With inputs from agencies