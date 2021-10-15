An order of Sikh warriors known to protect the gurudwaras, they are often recognised by their blue robes and that they carry weapons, mostly a sword and a spear

On Friday, the country was taken aback by the ghastly news of a young man being lynched to death around the Kundli barrier, Singhu, near Sonipat, in Haryana where the farmers have been protesting for more than a year. Reports stated that the body of the man — with his wrist severed and a pool of blood on the ground — was found tied to an overturned police barricade.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a group of farmers' unions, immediately blamed the Nihangs for the brutal murder, with SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal alleging, "Nihangs are behind the incident. They have accepted it."

So, as the country reels from the incident, we take a deep dive into who are these Nihangs.

Who are they?

Nihangs are an order of Sikh warriors and are normally recognised by their blue robes and the fact that they always carry a weapon, mostly a sword, which is in addition to the kirpan, and a spear, and wear a blue high turban with the chakram or war-quoit.

An Indian Express report, quoting Sikh historian Dr Balwant Singh Dhillon says, "Etymologically the word Nihang in Persian means an alligator, sword and pen but the characteristics of Nihangs seem to stem more from the Sanskrit word nihshank which means without fear, unblemished, pure, carefree and indifferent to worldly gains and comfort."

Legend has it that the formation of this group took place when Guru Gobind Singh's sons were playing and left out his youngest — Baba Fateh Singh.

When left out, he went back to the palace and put on new, blue clothes and tied a turban (called dastaar) which was as long as his arm, put on a Chakar, kirpan and took a spear, all to impress his brothers and get to play with them.

Guru Gobind Singh was so struck by how good he looked, that he said, “From this dress, the Nihang will be formed”, thus leading to the formation of the Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Laddleeaa Faujaa, or beloved army.

Any person irrespective of caste, creed or religion can be included provided he has unshorn hair as per the Sikh traditions at the time of entering the sect.

Different from the remaining Sikhs

Nihangs observe the Khalsa code of conduct in its strictest sense. They do not profess any allegiance to an earthly master. They hoist a blue Nishan Sahib (flag) atop their shrines.

Guru Arjan Dev described the Nihangs as 'the one who is Nirbhau (fearless) and they still live a very traditional life.

They recite the holy Jaapji Sahib Path while the Gatka dance, a martial art form of the Sikhs.

Moreover, they use only iron utensils to cook and eat their meals.

Horses hold an important place in their lives and are called "jaan bhai" or "life brother".

Role in Sikh history

Nihangs are intrinsically woven into Sikh history. They were always at the forefront, protecting Gurudwaras, safeguarding the people.

They played a major role in defending the Sikhs during the repeated attacks of Afghan invader Ahmed Shah Abdali in the mid-18th century. They also occupied the prime position in the army of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

They also took control of the religious affairs of the Sikhs at Akal Bunga (now known as Akal Takht) in Amritsar.

In 1849, their powerful hold over the community reduced after the fall of the Sikh empire and the British authorities of Punjab appointed a manager (sarbrah) for the administration of the Golden Temple in 1859.

Tales of valour and fearlessness

The Nihangs, also known as the Akalis, have a remarkable history of winning battles even when outnumbered and faced with strong opponents. They are revered as the military of the Sikhs, a force to be reckoned with.

One of the myths surrounding their bravery goes as: Once Maharaja Ranjit Singh, seated on an elephant, had asked a Nihang why he refused to bow before royal authority. It was then that the Nihang adjusted his arrow, squared his shoulders and said, ‘I can only command’. Ranjit Singh, after studying him for a moment, exclaimed, ‘If there are a few more like you, the freedom of the country is secure’.”

There's also the famous saying that goes: “Aye nihang, booha khol de nishang“, which could be translated as: “The Nihangs are at the door. Dear woman! Go ahead open the door without any fear whatsoever,” which emphasises the great degree of trust and confidence that the society rewarded them with.

Nihangs today

In the recent past, the Nihangs have come into the spotlight for their participating in the farmers' protest. The Nihang have taken it upon themselves to protect the site near Delhi's borders where farmers have been camping against the Centre's farm laws for over a year.

One of them had been quoted as saying by AFP: “We are here to defend our brothers and ready to die or kill. This fight is for peace, justice and dignity and we never compromise on these principles.”

They also received flak when it was reported a group of Nihangs chopped off an officer's hand and injured three other Punjab policemen in April 2020 in Chandigarh.

As per the report, Assistant Sub Inspector Harjeet Singh's hand was cut off with a sword and three other policemen injured when the group travelling in an SUV attacked them outside the wholesale vegetable market in Sanaur town. The incident had taken place when the police asked them to show their curfew passes as the state was in a COVID-19 lockdown.

With inputs from agencies