Daily Bulletin: SC to hear plea on attacks on Kashmiri students, CoA to decide on Pak boycott at World Cup, day's top stories

SC to hear plea on 'attacks' on Kashmiri students

There have been reports of attacks on Kashmiri people, especially students, after the Pulwama attack that led to the death of as many as 40 CRPF jawans. The top court took note of advocate Colin Gonsalves' submission that the plea must be heard urgently as it is related to the safety of students.

Leaders of several parties have also raised concerns on the attacks on Kashmiri students. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has asked why Modi was silent on Kashmiri students being targeted in various parts of the country.

Some Kashmiri youths studying in the Uttarakhand capital, Dehradun, had alleged that they were harassed and asked by their landlords to vacate accommodations fearing attacks on their properties in the aftermath of the attack. The Uttarakhand Police, however, had issued an alert urging citizens to not believe in "rumours" that 20 Kashmiri students in Dehradun had locked themselves up in their hostel rooms because of a mob attack.

Committee of Administrators meet to decide if India should boycott Pak in WC

Amid growing demands that India should boycott the 16 June World Cup clash with Pakistan in view of the Pulwama attack, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) – which governs cricket in the country – will meet on Friday to take a call on whether India should indeed give Pakistan a walkover.

There are suggestions from within the cricketing body that a decision like this could embarrass India on the global stage. Former captain Sunil Gavaskar was one who said India stand to lose by boycotting Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup. He added that the country can continue to "hurt them" by shunning bilateral ties.

The office of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri is understood to have kept ready a draft addressed to International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Shashank Manohar, requesting that Pakistan be banned from the World Cup, reports said.

Pakistan reinstates ban on Hafiz Saeed’s organisation

Pakistan’s National Security Committee convened at the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday and took a decision to reinstate the ban on the Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) and its charity arm, the Falah-i-Insaniyat. A spokesman of the Interior Ministry said that the decision to ban these groups was taken during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, the two outfits were kept on the watchlist of the interior ministry.

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. It has been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June, 2014.

Maharashtra farmers likely to end protest

The farmers' protest which would have seen another long march culminating in Mumbai on 27 February, is likely to be called off after late night talks between the state government and farmer leaders were termed positive.

Farmers had embarked on a 180-km march from Nashik to Mumbai for the second time in the last 12 months, to protest against what they termed as the "betrayal" of peasants by the BJP governments at the state and Centre.

The Kisan Long March-2, which was expected to take over nine days to complete, was being organised by the CPM-backed All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS). However, the march could not be taken out on Wednesday as police had stopped many farmers from reaching Nashik, the AIKS claimed. Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan flew to Nashik on Wednesday.

Narendra Modi to receive Seoul Peace Prize today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be receiving the Seoul Peace Prize on Friday, the last day of his two-day South Korea visit. Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation had last year announced the decision to award Modi the prize for 2018 in “recognition of his dedication to international cooperation, global growth and human development”.

Modi, the 14th recipient of the prize, will become the first Indian to have been conferred the prestigious award. The prime minister will receive a plaque and an honorarium cash prize "for his contribution to high economic growth in India and the world through 'Modinomics'," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Find out how the Prize came to be instituted here

Robert Vadra to be questioned by ED today

Robert Vadra, who is Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, will be questioned again today in the land scam case. Vadra is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate at around 10:30 am.

Vadra had last appeared before the ED on Wednesday in a money laundering case probe, officials said.

Vadra has been questioned by the ED in this case for 23 hours over three days of deposition earlier this month. He has been asked by a Delhi court to cooperate in the probe being conducted by the central probe agency.

The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth £1.9 million, which is allegedly owned by him.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi to address meeting in Tirupati

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Tirupati, coinciding with the party's Pratyeka Hoda Bharosa Yatra that reaches the temple city on Friday.

Rahul had criticised the Narendra Modi government on Thursday alleging that while the 40 jawans were killed in the recent Pulwama attack are denied the status of "shaheed", the Centre is gifting "Rs 30,000 crore of their money" to industrialist Anil Ambani "who has never given and only taken".

International Olympic Committee revokes two Olympic quotas from ISSF Shooting World Cup

In a statement, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision to revoke two Olympic quotas for the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi after two Pakistani athletes were denied visas to take part in the event. The Indian government had denied visas to the Pakistani contingent after the Pulwama attack.

The IOC has also decided to suspend all discussions with India regarding hosting future sports and Olympic-related events in India, until clear written guarantees are obtained from the Indian government to ensure the entry of all participants in such events in full compliance with the rules of the Olympic Charter.

YouTube shuts down more than 400 channels following child exploitation controversy

YouTube has terminated more than 400 channels along with millions of comments after concerns from creators, users, and advertisers about child exploitation.

YouTube's creator outreach team said that the company working on the problem, and that they "are continuing to grow the team in order to keep people safe." Epic Games, Nestlé, and Disney have reportedly pulled ads from the platform after a certain video lead to suggestion of other videos which contained predatory comments.

Boeing, Mahindra, HAL to set up 'factory of the future'

Aerospace company Boeing on Thursday held discussions with its partners, Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), on the proposed F/A-18 Super Hornet 'Make in India' plan.

The partners are developing comprehensive plans to set-up a new "factory of the future" to manufacture Super Hornet locally, Boeing said after the discussions at the Aero India air show at the Yelahanka air base in Karnataka. The program is expected to work with several Indian suppliers to grow a thriving defense aerospace base which could accelerate other programs.

The public-private partnership is intended to bring Boeing, HAL and MDS' global scale and supply chain, its best-in-industry precision manufacturing processes, as well as experience in designing and optimising aerospace production facilities to expand India's aerospace ecosystem and help realise the 'Make in India' vision.​

Naseeruddin Shah to reportedly reprise his role in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro sequel

A sequel to Kundan Shah-directed 1983 cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is in the pipeline and will see Naseeruddin Shah reprise his role. The shooting for the film is expected to begin by the next year. "We are doing Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro sequel. The script is ready. Kundan ji had written it.

Naseeruddin Shah is reprising his role. We will have someone else from Ravi ji's part as he is no longer with us. The actors who are available are Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Satish Kaushik and Pankaj Kapur," a source close to the production said.

