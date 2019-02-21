' Welcome to Modi’s new India': Anil Ambani will 'live happily ever after' as jawans die, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi criticised the Narendra Modi government on Thursday alleging that while the 40 jawans killed in the recent Pulwama attack are denied the status of "Shaheed", the Centre is gifting "Rs 30,000 crore of their money" to industrialist Anil Ambani "who has never given and only taken".

“The brave are martyred. Their families struggle. 40 Jawans give their lives but are denied the status of ‘Shaheed’. While this man (Ambani) has never given and only taken. He’s gifted Rs 30,000 crore of their money and will live happily ever after. Welcome to Modi’s new India,” the Congress president tweeted on Thursday.

Gandhi’s remark comes after over 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on 14 February.

Several Opposition parties including Congress have criticised the Modi government for his failure in averting the attack after reports emerged that the suicide attack was a major case of "intelligence failure".

Congress leader Haroon Yusuf tweeted on Thursday, "Narendra Modiji can trace three kg of beef but cannot trace 350 kg of RDX."

Besides Congress, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had also called the Pulwama attack an 'intelligence failure. An NDTV report also said that investigators admitted to the same off the record.

Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala held a media interaction on Thursday, slamming the Prime Minister for taking four hours to respond to the Pulwama attack while he shot for a film at Jim Corbett National Park on the same day.

