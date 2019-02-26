Daily Bulletin: SC to hear Ayodhya case, pleas on validity of Article 35A today; NIA claims progress in Pulwama case; day's top stories

Supreme Court to hear Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

The Supreme Court will will take up all petitions against the Allahabad High Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on Tuesday. A five-judge Constitution Bench will hear the land dispute case. The matter, which was earlier scheduled to be heard on 29 January, had been adjourned as Justice SA Bobde of the five-member bench had not been available. The bench comprises the Chief Justice, and justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer

The Supreme Court has asked Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy to appear in court on Tuesday.

The hearing in the Ayodhya case has been adjourned to 29 January after Muslim petitioners objected to the presence of Justice UU Lalit in the five-judge bench constituted to hear the case. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, while dictating the order, said that the Constitution Bench hearing the matter will be re-constituted after Justice Lalit was recused as he had appeared in a connected matter earlier as a lawyer.

When the new bench was constituted, Justice NV Ramana was also excluded from the new Constitution Bench. No reason was cited for the exclusion of Justice Ramana in the new Constitution Bench.

Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging constitutional validity of Article 35A

The Supreme Court will start hearing petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the contentious Article 35A from 26-28 February. Article 35A of the Constitution grants "special status" to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir and defines the "permanent residents" of the state. It also bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir from acquiring any immovable property or jobs in the state. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a number of petitions challenging this constitutional provision. The demand to abrogate Article 35A has gained more fervour since the attack on a CRPF convoy on 14 February, in which 42 jawans died. In the aftermath of the attack carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Kashmiris across the country have been facing violence and hate, and the Centre has initiated a crackdown on separatist leaders in the state.

Indra Nooyi joins Amazon board as director

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it appointed former PepsiCo Inc Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi as a director, making her the second woman to be named to the e-commerce giant’s board this month. Earlier this month, the company named Starbucks Corp’s Chief Operating Officer Rosalind Brewer as a director, the second black woman to serve on its board.

Amazon’s eleven-member board now has five women including Nooyi, Brewer, Jamie Gorelick, Judith McGrath and Patricia Stonesifer. The company last year said women and minorities are to be among its board nominees as part of a new policy to increase diversity on its board. Nooyi, who will be part of the audit committee of Amazon's board, stepped down as the CEO of PepsiCo in October 2018 and as the chairman of the beverage-and-snack maker earlier this year. She has been granted 549 shares of common stock of the company, which will vest in three equal annual installments beginning on 15 May, 2020.

Day 2 of Rising India to feature country’s newsmakers

Sessions with India's top political minds and the country's biggest names in sports and entertainment are lined up on day two of the Rising India. Proceedings on Tuesday will get underway with an interaction with BJP President Amit Shah. This is the second edition of the thought leadership initiative, which has adopted the theme of 'Rising Above Going Beyond'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Monday at the event, mainly targeting Congress and lauding the efforts of his government. He also highlighted the "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas" initiative.

NIA claims progress in Pulwama terror attack investigation

The National Investigation Agency, which is probing the Pulwama terror attack, said on Monday that the owner of the vehicle used in the attack has been identified.

The NIA investigators, with the support of forensic and auto mobile experts, have been able to identify the vehicle used in the blast as a Maruti Eeco having chassis number MA3ERLF1SOO183735 and engine number G12BN164140.

The vehicle was sold to Mohammed Jaleel Ahmed Haqani, a resident of Heaven Colony in Anantnag in 2011, and subsequently it changed hands seven times and finally reached Sajjad Bhat, a resident of Bijbehara in south Kashmir.

An NIA team had reached Awantipora on 16 February to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in conducting forensic evaluation of the Pulwama attack site, are also trying to determine why a 15-kilometre stretch of the National Highway has become a repeat target of terrorists in the region.

AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel's judicial custody ends

The judicial custody of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman of the AgustaWestland case, will end on Tuesday. He will be produced before the court which will also hear arguments in the main case.

Michel, who is lodged in the Tihar Jail, had earlier moved an application before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court seeking permission to make international calls to his family, friends, and lawyers. The court had granted Michel 15 minutes a week to speak over the phone. Tihar Jail officials, in turn, moved an application in a Delhi court seeking a review of this as the Jail only allows 10-minute long phone calls.

Three medals on offer at ISSF New Delhi Shooting World Cup

After a medal-less Monday for India, Tuesday will present an opportunity for the hosts to claim medals in three events: 50m Women's Rifle 3 Positions, 10m Women's Air Pistol and 25m Men's Rapid Fire Pistol.

While the first two events will also have quota places on offer for next year's Tokyo Olympics, the 25m Men's Rapid Fire Pistol will not, as India has refused to grant visas to Pakistani shooters over the Pulwama terror attack.

While India's charge will be led by Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu in the 10m Women's Air Pistol event, the experienced Tejaswini Sawant will be the one to watch out for in the 50m Women's Rifle 3 Positions​ event.

Faster microSD cards in the offing

The SD Association has announced a new spec for memory cards. Dubbed SD Express or microSD Express, depending on form factor, the new spec allows for cards with data transfer speeds in excess of 980 MB/s.

At such blistering speeds, SD cards could finally be used for recording super slow motion video and 8K raw footage, opening up new realms of possibilities for data storage.

Warner Music sues Spotify ahead of its India launch

Warner Music Group (WMG) has sued Spotify over licensing rights in India. The global streaming platform revealed that WMG revoked a publishing license that was previously agreed upon, ahead of the Spotify's launch in India.

Spotify, which was set to launch its services in India within a few weeks, hit a hurdle when the music label WMG filed for an injunction in a Mumbai court on Monday in an attempt to leverage Warner/Chappell Music's (WCM) local Indian publishing rights, reports say.

"All other major labels and publishers have agreed on economics and to license their music, and Spotify has also entered into a licence with the local collecting society, while the WCM remains the lone hold-out needed for a Spotify launch in India," a spokesperson said.



