Daily Bulletin: Rahul, Priyanka to campaign in UP today; Jacinda Ardern says govt unaware of Sri Lanka blast links with NZ; day's top stories

Phase 3 over, politicians on campaign trail once again

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who voted in the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday amid much media attention and addressed election rallies in West Bengal and Odisha, is scheduled to campaign at Gumla in Jharkhand (11 am) and Bolpur (2 am) and Ranaghat (3.50 pm) in West Bengal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah is expected to be at rallies in Bihar's Safiabad (10.30 am), Begusarai (12.10 pm) and Samastipur (2 pm).

One of Congress's most popular campaign faces, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, is expected to hold public meetings at Khaga and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur. She will then hold a roadshow from Parmanand Chowk to Udal Chowk in Hamirpur and then address a rally at Rath, which falls under the Hamirpur constituency.

An announcement is expected soon on whether Congress will field Priyanka from Modi's Varanasi seat.

Priyanka's brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to hold public meetings across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday — at Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao and Kanpur.

Moreover, at loggerheads with each other and on the receiving end of campaign bans, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will both be part of public rallies on Wednesday. Adityanath is scheduled to participate in BJP candidate Mahendranath Pandey's nomination from Chandauli, while Mayawati will address rallies in Kanpur.

Rahul calls Amit Shah 'murder accused', BJP chief questions his 'legal knowledge'

Hours after a Supreme Court contempt notice, the Congress chief kicked up another storm and called Shah a "murder accused". While addressing election rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul said, "Murder-accused BJP chief Amit Shah. Wah, kya shaan hai! (Wow, what glory!)"

His jibe elicited a sharp reaction from Shah. "Let me tell you the gist of the order. I was slapped with a fake case, and the court has already passed its order that it was a politically-motivated allegation without any evidence. I don't want to make any comment on the legal knowledge of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

In 2014, a special court had discharged Shah in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati fake encounter killing cases, holding that there existed "no case" against him, and that he had been implicated for "political reasons".

Justice SA Bode to conduct inquiry into allegation of sexual harassment against CJI

Justice SA Bobde, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court after the Chief Justice of India, was appointed on Tuesday to conduct an in-house inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against CJI Ranjan Gogoi. Justice Bobde, who is next to the CJI's post in seniority, also confirmed the development.

He said that because he was the number two judge, Gogoi appointed him to look into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by a former woman staff. Justice Bobde said he had decided to form a panel with two apex court judges, NV Ramana and Indira Banerjee.

"I decided to have Justice Ramana in the panel as he is next to me in seniority and Justice Banerjee as she is a woman judge," Justice Bobde said, adding that he had already issued a notice to the complainant who had written to the judges and sworn on affidavit about the alleged sexual harassment. The first hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court will hear a police plea on Wednesday on cancelling the bail of the former staff who had accused Gogoi of sexual harassment in a cheating and criminal intimidation case.

Jacinda Ardern says her govt 'unaware' of link between Christchurch attack and Sri Lanka blasts

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday said her government was not aware of any intelligence suggesting that the devastating attacks on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka were in retaliation for the deadly shootings on a mosque in Christchurch.

Sri Lanka's junior minister for defence Ruwan Wijewardene told Parliament on Tuesday that an initial investigation had revealed the bombings on churches and hotels, which killed 321 people, had been carried out in revenge for deadly shootings in two New Zealand mosques on 15 March.

Security experts and analysts, however, have questioned whether the coordinated bomb attacks could have been planned in such a short period.

"We haven't received anything officially nor have we received any intelligence reports that corroborate what has been said in Sri Lanka," Ardern told reporters at a press conference in Auckland.

RBI approves HDFC proposal for 9.9% stake in Bandhan Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its nod to HDFC Ltd to acquire up to 9.9 percent stake in Bandhan Bank following the Gruh Finance deal. Bandhan Bank had taken over Gruh Finance, HDFC's affordable housing finance arm, in a share-swap deal in January.

After the deal was announced, HDFC had filed an application to the RBI for holding shares in Bandhan Bank, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. On Monday, the RBI gave HDFC the go-ahead to acquire shareholding of 9.9 percent or less of the paid-up capital of Bandhan Bank upon the effective date of scheme of amalgamation.

Improved RCB aim third consecutive win in IPL 2019 against Kings XI Punjab

Making a late entry into the playoffs race with back-to-back victories, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to continue the momentum when they take on Kings XI Punjab in Match No 42 of IPL 2019. Virat Kohli's team confidence will be up after pulling off a nervy one-run victory against Chennai Super Kings. On the other hand, Punjab look for another two points to make sure they inch closer to the last-four.

NVIDIA's new GTX 1660 Ti and 1650 announced

The GTX 1600-series by NVIDIA is intended for those who want good graphics in budget gaming laptops. NVIDIA said GeForce GTX 1660 Ti can deliver 100 frames per second in Fortnite, APEX Legends and PUBG, and that over 80 different laptops from every major laptop manufacturer will get the new GPUs.

Brothers sue Jussie Smollett’s lawyers, claiming defamation

Two brothers who said they helped Jussie Smollett stage a racist and homophobic attack against himself are suing the Empire actor’s attorneys for defamation. A lawyer for Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo filed the federal lawsuit on Tuesday in Chicago on behalf of the brothers. It names Mark Geragos and his law firm as defendants.

