Sri Lanka terror attack: Video shows suicide bomber entering St Sebastian's Church carrying large backpack

Colombo: CCTV footage of one of the seven suicide bombers in Sri Lanka patting a young girl's head seconds before he enters a crowded church where a powerful blast killed nearly 100 worshippers on Easter Sunday emerged on Tuesday.

The video shows the bearded man, wearing a large, heavy backpack, placing his hand on the child, who is with an adult, as they almost bump into each other outside the St Sebastian's Catholic church in Negombo on Sri Lanka's west coast.

The suspect then calmly walks in through a side door - passing dozens who chose to stand outside during the Sunday mass - and steps between pews packed with worshippers.

#WATCH Colombo: CCTV footage of suspected suicide bomber (carrying a backpack) walking into St Sebastian church on Easter Sunday. #SriLankaBombings (Video courtesy- Siyatha TV) pic.twitter.com/YAe089D72h — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

The service was already under way when the terrorist blew himself up close to the altar, killing 93 people. The footage obtained by Sri Lankan media ends one frame before the suspect detonates his device inside the packed church.

ISIS terror group Tuesday claimed responsibility for the bombings of three churches and posh hotels, Sri Lanka's worst terror attack, that killed 321 people.

