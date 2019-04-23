Sri Lanka blasts: Initial probe shows attacks were 'retaliation' for New Zealand mosque shootings, says Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene

Colombo: An initial probe into deadly suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka that killed more than 300 people shows it was "retaliation for Christchurch," the country's deputy defence minister said on Tuesday.

"The preliminary investigations have revealed that what happened in Sri Lanka (on Sunday) was in retaliation for the attack against Muslims in Christchurch," state minister of defence Ruwan Wijewardene told the parliament.

Fifty people were killed in shooting attacks on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on 15 March.

Sri Lanka's Minister of State for Internal and Home Affairs JC Alawathuwala was quoted by News18 as saying that the attacks could be revenge for the mosque shootings in New Zealand.

"We have detained few youths in connection with the blasts. They are mainly from Panapura (Province of Sabaragamuwa in Sri Lanka) and Dematagoda (suburb in Colombo). Primary leads tell us that it could be an act of revenge for Christchurch mosque attack, where the gunman live-streamed the shootings," he said.

