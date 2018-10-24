Daily bulletin: PMO to take decision on infighting in CBI in two days, Rahul Gandhi rally in Rajasthan; day's top stories

CBI versus CBI

As the infighting in the investigative agency reached the court on Tuesday, sources said that that a decision by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) can be expected on the blame game being played by the CBI's top officials. In the case of Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who has been named by the CBI in an FIR regarding a bribery case, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday ruled that the status quo must be maintained, which means Asthana cannot be arrested until further orders in the next hearing on 29 October.

Sources said that the PMO expressed deep concern and that a decision can be expected in the next two days.

Mamata Banerjee blames Railways for Santragachi station flyover stampede

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee shifted the blame on the Railways for the stampede at the station in Howrah after two people died and 17 were left injured in the incident on Tuesday. She claimed that there were massive coordination gaps in the Railway's functioning. This incident in West Bengal comes less than a week after the tragedy in Amritsar when an outstation train ran over at least 60 people standing on the tracks while participating in Dussehra celebrations.

RSS-BJP to meet in Lucknow to discuss Ram Mandir action plan, 2019 General Election

BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS's Krishna Kumar are likely to preside over a meeting in Lucknow to discuss the party's future strategy on the disputed Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in the state. The meeting comes days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in his annual address on Vijayadashami in Nashik, had pushed for a concrete plan on the decades-old conflict.

Women keen to enter Sabarimala temple approach Kerala High Court seeking police protection

In yet another attempt by women to access the sanctum sanctorum of Kerala's Sabarimala temple, four women have approached the high court seeking an order for police protection for them. The group of women includes two lawyers. They have put forward their demand based on the 28 September Supreme Court order which allowed women of all ages access into the temple.

Rahul Gandhi's campaign continues in Rajasthan

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be conducting a roadshow in Rajasthan from Jhalawar to Kota on Wednesday. Jhalawar is considered to be Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's home turf. Rahul is expected to address a public meeting in Jhalawar after which he will proceed to Kota. He is also scheduled for a meeting at the Mandana Agricultural mandi.

Ola and Uber continue with the indefinite strike

The strike by Ola and Uber drivers continues on Wednesday. Drivers are demanding higher fares as they say that the rising fuel costs are diminishing their incomes. Fuel prices have risen more than 20 percent since the start of the year but drivers say fares have not grown at the same rate making it difficult for them to meet expenses despite working longer hours.

In Mumbai, some drivers were forced off the roads on Tuesday by supporters of the strike. The rising cost of fuel, caused by higher oil prices and a weak rupee, are the latest setbacks for drivers operating on thin margins. Their incomes have plunged over the past two years after Uber and Ola cut incentives to boost profitability.

Spoke up to defend myself, not to become a hero, says Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta, who kickstarted the Me Too movement in India after reiterating her decade-old harassment allegations against Nana Patekar, on Tuesday said such cases are not taken seriously in India but she is hopeful of getting justice. "I am hoping I will get justice. But not figured out what kind of justice I will get. There are rules and regulations, things are tweaked and twisted and there is corruption so justice gets delayed.

"Harassment cases are not taken seriously in our country. One is told to forget about it. This is the attitude but by allowing it you are creating an evil environment. I am in the fight and I know I will be getting retribution," Tanushree said at a Manthan Aaj-Tak event. In September, Tanushree spoke about the bitter experience she had while working on a film in 2008 and once again accused her co-star Patekar of sexual harassment while filming a song.

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at Vizag

Equipped with a top-order that is riding an unprecedented run of rich form, India are favoured to extend their dominance while West Indies face insurmountable odds to draw parity, in the second One Day International on Wednesday.

With inputs from agencies