Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in north India; SC to hear Ayodhya, Rafale cases; day's top stories

Congress, BJP star campaigners to canvass in north India today

Friday is the last day of campaigning in the 59 constituencies which will vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, on Sunday. Star campaigners from parties will hold rallies in close proximity to each other today (10 May).

With the slugfest over his "INS Viraat" jibe on late Rajiv Gandhi still on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Friday. He is expected to speak in public meetings as Rohtak (11 am), Mandi (2.20 pm) and Hathiarpur (4.05 pm). BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two rallies in Haryana, one at Hisar (11 am) and the other at Dadri (12.30 pm).

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who in his Delhi rally on Thursday sought to posit his party as the sole challenger to the BJP, will speak at Una in Himachal Pradesh (1.15 pm) and Chandigarh (5 pm). The contempt petition filed against Rahul by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi for attributing the chowkidar chor hain remark to the Supreme Court will be heard on Friday.

Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (east) Priyanka Gandhi will address four public rallies at Siddarthnagar (11.20 am), Basti (12.50 pm), Santkabirnagar (2 pm) and Bhadohi (3.50 pm).

AAP mulls legal action against Gambhir as pamphlet politics turns ugly

The Aam Aadmi Party, which has accused BJP East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir of distributing copies of a derogatory pamphlet against AAP leaders, said it was contemplating legal action against the cricketer-turned-politician.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi charged Gambhir with distributing the pamphlets which made sordid allegations against AAP leaders. At the press conference in New Delhi, Atishi broke down while reading contents of the pamphlet and stated that the pamphlets were distributed in several colonies of East Delhi, including Krishna Nagar.

Ayodhya dispute hearing in Supreme Court today

The Supreme Court will hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case for the first time since it constituted a three-member mediation panel to facilitate an amicable settlement to the decades-old matter. The committee has submitted its interim report already. PTI had reported that sources aware of the development had informed it that the interim report was filed with the apex court registry on 6 May. The panel was asked by the apex court to hold in-camera proceedings and complete them within eight weeks.

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will now peruse the report and decide the future course of action.

SC to hear Rafale review petition against its own judgment

The Supreme Court will also hear the pleas seeking a review of its verdict on the Rafale fighter jet case.

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that a plea for perjury action against unknown public servants for allegedly misleading the court during Rafale case hearing was "completely misconceived" as media reports and some "incomplete internal file notings" cannot be the basis for such proceedings.

In a reply affidavit submitted in the apex court on the application filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, the Centre said the allegations of making false statements and suppressing facts from the court were "completely false" and "baseless".

Trade deal with China still 'possible,' Trump says

President Donald Trump on Thursday held out hopes of salvaging a trade deal with China, just hours before Beijing's negotiators were due to return to the bargaining table amid a sudden flare-up in hostilities.

With punishing US tariffs on hundreds of billions in Chinese merchandise due to jump after midnight, Trump told reporters he had received a letter from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and would likely speak to him by telephone later.

"It's possible to do it," Trump said of the trade deal at the White House. "I did get last night a very beautiful letter from President Xi." But Trump warned he was also more than happy to use tariffs in resolving his differences with China.

"I am different than a lot of people. I happen to think that tariffs, for our country, are very powerful."

CSK take on DC in Qualifier 2 for a place in IPL 2019 final

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals face a tough task against defending champions Chennai Super Kings as both teams will clash in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League. Delhi never made it to the final of the tournament while MS Dhoni's Chennai won the title thrice before. The winner of the match will take on Mumbai Indians in the final, which is set to take place in Hyderabad. Delhi are coming into the match carrying the winning momentum while Chennai's form is dodgy, having won only two matches in the last seven games they played.

TCS reclaims 'most valued firm' status

Software services major Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday reclaimed the status of the country's most valued firm by market valuation, surpassing Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

TCS is the country's most valued firm followed by RIL, HDFC Bank (Rs 6,24,362.11 crore), Hindustan Unilever (Rs 3,67,880.69 crore) and ITC (Rs 3,67,513.78 crore).

At the close of trade on Thursday (9 May), m-cap of TCS stood at Rs 8,13,779.67 crore.

The scrip of TCS closed at Rs 2,168.70, up 0.75 percent on the BSE. The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with stock price movement.

Amazon Alexa deletes voice recordings but keeps text transcripts

Privacy concerns are being raised after it was found that Amazon's Alexa voice assistant still keeps text transcripts of your conversation even when you delete audio clips. These transcripts are kept on Amazon's cloud servers with no option for the user to delete them. Although Amazon deletes the transcripts from the main device in which Alexa is being accessed, it is working on removing it from other areas that the data can travel to.

Rape case against actor Karan Oberoi fake: Pooja Bedi

Actress and columnist Pooja Bedi is hopeful that TV actor Karan Oberoi, arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman and sent to jail, will be soon out on bail. The 40-year-old TV actor was on Thursday remanded in 14- day judicial custody by a Mumbai court. Bedi, a close friend of Karan, said the court decision is "the first positive step in the right direction" as he can now apply for bail.

